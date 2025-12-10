Man allegedly assaults waiter at bar in Downtown East over S$2.50 mineral water, police report filed

Man allegedly assaulted waiter at Downtown East bar, gets banned from 3 outlets

A man allegedly assaulted a waiter at a bar in Downtown East, purportedly over the price of water.

The incident was related in an Instagram post by Jyu Yae Bistro, which stated that it had filed a police report about the matter.

Man causes waiter to fall to the ground, appears to kick him

CCTV footage shared by Jyu Yae, which had a time stamp of 10.42pm on Tuesday (9 Dec), showed the altercation taking place just outside a sliding glass door.

The man, wearing a black T-shirt and shorts, was seen gesturing animatedly to the waiter.

He then hooked his leg under the waiter’s, causing the latter to fall to the ground.

The man then appeared to kick the waiter more than once while he lay on the ground.

Men confront alleged attacker outside Downtown East bar

What happened next was depicted in a video posted on Reddit.

The commotion apparently caused a group of men to rush over and confront the alleged attacker, with vulgarities shouted.

The injured waiter was seen lying on the ground, with the original poster (OP) saying that his face was bleeding quite badly as he was beaten and kicked in the face.

Man continues shouting at group, challenges them to fight

As the others separated the warring parties, the alleged attacker flashed his middle finger at the group.

Even as the group walked away, the man appeared to still be up for a fight as he continued shouting at them.

At one point, he even lifted his shirt and challenged them to engage physically, but there was thankfully no escalation.

Waiter allegedly assaulted over price of water

The OP said the incident was triggered when the waiter served the man a S$2.50 bottle of mineral water when he had previously told him that water cost much less.

As he clashed with the other men, he purportedly kept demanding to know what gang they came from and asking, “Do you know who I am?”

The ambulance and police arrived, but the OP wondered why the man was not arrested, considering the injuries caused to the waiter.

Downtown East bar makes police report, waiter in hospital

In its post, Jyu Yae said the affected staff member was currently receiving medical care in the hospital.

As its team’s safety is its “top priority”, the bar has filed a police report and is fully cooperating with the authorities, it noted, adding:

As a responsible employer, we are fully answerable to our team, and we sincerely hope the police will thoroughly investigate this matter so that appropriate action can be taken.

Man banned from 3 outlets in S’pore

Jyu Yae noted that the man had a record of multiple behavioural concerns.

Thus, the brand has decided to permanently ban him from entering its three establishments in Singapore.

Besides Jyu Yae, JYU Concepts also operates Jyu Lae in Suntec City and Jyu Gae in Lazada One.

“This measure is necessary to protect the well-being of our staff and customers,” it said, adding that violence, aggression or abusive conduct towards its staff will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

23-year-old waiter sent to CGH

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 10.45pm on 9 Dec.

The location was 1 Pasir Ris Close — the address of Downtown East.

There, a 23-year-old man had sustained minor injuries and was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 11pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Changi General Hospital.

Additionally, a 37-year-old man is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

