3 teenagers burned to death after barbeque allegedly sparked fuel tanker explosion in Cambodia

3 teenagers killed following fuel tanker explosion allegedly sparked by nearby barbecue

Three teenagers in Cambodia lost their lives after a barbecue allegedly ignited a fuel tanker explosion in Preah Sihanouk Province on Wednesday (7 May) night, reports the Khmer Times.

The blaze happened at about 11.40pm and engulfed a fuel tanker owned by CLEAN ENERGIES (CE).

The flames quickly spread to two nearby homes, reducing them to ashes and claiming three young lives:

Yary Soksila, 18, male

Phekdye Rita, 15, female

Phekdye Sammen, 13, male

Nearby barbebue may have triggered the ignition, leading to fatal explosion

A fourth individual, 17-year-old Phekdey Keara, the son of the tanker’s owner, miraculously survived the blaze. He shared that the fire broke out while he was transferring fuel from the tanker.

He told authorities that he was in the process of filling a third canister of gasoline when the explosion occurred.

Phekdey also shared that his mother was barbecuing food outside the house, which could have triggered the ignition.

Recounting the incident, the 17-year-old said that flames engulfed the tanker and nearby homes within seconds.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the explosion, but early reports suggest that improper fuel handling near open flames was the likely cause of the tragic accident.

Also read: Explosion in Taiwan mall kills 4 victims, reportedly caused by gas leak



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Khmer Times.