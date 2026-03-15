‘All-purpose trash cans’: Netizen calls out overflowing bins & poor recycling habits in S’pore

Netizen questions poor recycling behaviours in Singapore, highlights overflowing recycling bin in estate

A netizen has voiced frustration over poor recycling habits in Singapore after spotting overflowing recycling bins in his neighbourhood.

In a Facebook post shared on the Complaint Singapore page on Wednesday (11 Mar), the resident uploaded photos showing recycling bins filled to the brim with cardboard boxes, plastics, and other items.

The bins also appeared surrounded by waste scattered on the grass.

Recycling bins allegedly misused as general rubbish bins

According to the Original Poster (OP), the recycling bins have effectively become “all-purpose trash cans” due to how they are being used.

Photos shared in the post showed unflattened cardboard boxes and miscellaneous items stuffed into already full bins.

“Look at these unflattened cardboard boxes and random items strewn across the grass — it’s a mess,” the OP wrote.

He also shared a photo highlighting the labels on the recycling bins, reminding residents which items are actually allowed to be recycled.

‘Your convenience is someone else’s burden’

The OP added that careless recycling behaviour creates additional work for cleaners.

“When non-recyclables or dirty items are thrown in, they contaminate the entire bin, wasting everyone else’s effort to recycle properly,” he said.

He also stressed that cleaners are often left to deal with the aftermath.

“A mindless toss means a worker has to sort through your mess by hand under the scorching sun.”

The OP urged residents to show greater “civic consciousness”, saying Singapore’s environment should be matched by responsible behaviour from the public.

According to the OP’s post, similar situations can be found across the island.

He urged residents to take the time to read recycling labels and follow the guidelines when disposing of items.

Environmental protection isn’t just a slogan — it starts with flattening a box and rinsing a bottle.

He reminded residents not to let recycling bins around the neighbourhoods turn into an “eyesore”.

Netizens weigh in on recycling issue in Singapore

The post sparked discussion online, with several netizens agreeing that Singapore faces challenges when it comes to responsible recycling.

Some commented that neighbourhood recycling bins are often “contaminated” with non-recyclable waste.

One netizen suggested that stricter enforcement may be needed, saying some Singaporeans only follow rules when there are financial penalties.

They also claimed that many blue recycling bins fail inspections due to contamination.

Others suggested that recycling labels could be clearer so users better understand what can and cannot be recycled.

Another commenter pointed out that residents should also be mindful when disposing of rubbish in household chutes.

NEA monitoring recycling bins with sensors

In a written reply to a parliamentary question about overflowing recycling bins, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said the National Environment Agency (NEA) installed sensors in recycling bins in the Ang Mo Kio–Toa Payoh sector in Oct 2021.

The sensors allow live monitoring of bin levels to facilitate more responsive waste collection and reduce overflow incidents, said Ms Fu.

She advised residents who encounter full recycling bins to use another nearby bin and submit feedback through the NEA website, myENV, or OneService mobile applications.

Ms Fu also reminded the public to follow the instructions on recycling bins and dispose of only recyclable items.

“Non-recyclable items such as styrofoam boxes, and bulky items or reusables like clothes, toys and shoes, not only contaminate the recyclables, but also fill up the bins quickly and could lead to overflowing bins.”

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

Also Read: Over 34,000 tonnes of e-waste recycled since 2021, all CCs to have e-waste bin by 1H2026

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.