Uncles & aunties allegedly gamble with playing cards next to coffeeshop in Tampines

Uncles and aunties allegedly gambling with cards near Tampines coffeeshop for many years

Eight middle-aged men and women were allegedly seen gambling with cards near a coffeeshop in Tampines.

Members of the public have since raised concerns over the negative influence that such activities might cause.

Illegal gambling allegedly occurring near Tampines coffeeshop

A reader told Shin Min Daily News that illegal gambling activities have been happening frequently near a coffeeshop at Block 820 Tampines Street 81.

They expressed concern and said that such behaviour should not be allowed to continue.

The reader, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that they saw a group had blatantly flouted the law by setting up a “gambling table” at the location.

“There are many children here, and they may pick up bad habits from watching them. If they want to gamble, they should go to a casino ship, not next to a coffeeshop.”

Group disburses in the evening after hours of gambling

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited the scene, a crowd was seen surrounding a round table placed along the sheltered walkway beside the coffeeshop.

Seven middle-aged men and women were allegedly playing poker and occasionally shouted “picture” (face cards) loudly.

After each round, the gamblers would settle their winnings with stacks of S$10 and S$50 bills in their hands.

The reporter also noticed several chairs near the gambling table, where some gamblers would sit to drink and smoke during breaks.

Several staff from the nearby coffeeshop watched and chatted with the gamblers, even taking their orders and delivering drinks to them. The scene caught the attention of many passersby, but few intervened.

Ms Lin, a cleaner who stays nearby, told Shin Min Daily: “This is a public place, so someone should stop them. However, nobody wants trouble, so no one intervenes”.

After four hours of gambling, the group gradually dispersed at about 7pm.

Most of the gamblers are apparently nearby residents

The reader revealed that he has lived in the vicinity for over 20 years and can recognise most of the gamblers. They are familiar faces believed to be residents living in nearby HDB flats.

“Most arrive at noon and leave when they are broke. Horse race betting used to be common, but since February, they’ve switched to playing cards.”

The reporter observed that at least four gamblers took turns to be the banker and dealt the cards.

A coffeeshop staff member who wished to remain anonymous said the gambling has been going on for years. Despite repeated warnings, the gamblers remained indifferent and stressed that the “gambling table” does not belong to the coffeeshop.

Also read: Uncles allegedly spotted playing dice at illegal Jurong West gambling den, bets may exceed S$50K

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.