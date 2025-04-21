PAP’s Gan Siow Huang to face off against PSP’s Jeffrey Khoo in Marymount SMC, possible 3-cornered fight looms

Ex-RSAF general Gan Siow Huang to run against PSP candidate Jeffrey Koh on Marymount SMC

​As Singapore gears up for the 2025 General Election (GE2025), all eyes are on the Marymount Single Member Constituency (SMC), where People’s Action Party (PAP) incumbent Gan Siow Huang is set to defend her seat against Progress Singapore Party (PSP) candidate Jeffrey Khoo.

Gan Siow Huang seeks second term after tight 2020 race

Ms Gan, Singapore’s first female brigadier-general and current Minister of State for Education and Manpower, made her political debut in 2020.

Back then, she won Marymount with 55.04% of the vote, narrowly edging out PSP’s Dr Ang Yong Guan — a psychiatrist who will not return this election due to a medical license suspension, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Since entering politics, Ms Gan has focused heavily on job support initiatives, drawing from her experience as former deputy CEO at the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

She’s also been a consistent presence on the ground, often seen walking the estate, chatting with residents, and, most recently, sipping kopi at Shunfu Market — where she unexpectedly bumped into her likely opponent, Jeffrey Khoo.

Jeffrey Khoo no stranger to politics

Ms Gan is expected to go up against Jeffrey Khoo. The 56-year-old CEO of a regional risk consulting firm was part of PSP’s most successful team in GE2020, clinching 48.32% in West Coast GRC alongside Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

Now, he’s making a move in Marymount, an area he claims to know well from previous campaign rounds with Dr Ang. On a recent walkabout at Bishan North Shopping Mall on 17 Apr, Mr Khoo told reporters that PSP had visited the area frequently in the past and that he has personal ties to the constituency.

“We understand the place well,” Mr Khoo said, adding that he also has friends residing in the constituency. Mr Khoo also highlighted the cost of living, job opportunities, and education as the key issues he aims to address.

“A job brings stability, education brings hope, and affordable living brings peace of mind. Together, they form the promise of a future every Singaporean deserves.”

Some netizens unfamiliar with Jeffrey Khoo

Some netizens have expressed that Mr Khoo isn’t a well-known name in the constituency. One joked that Mr Khoo is such a new face to Marymount that even the kopi aunty had to double-check his name.

Others voiced support for Ms Gan’s efforts, with one Facebook user commenting that she’s been “walking the ground and engaging residents steadily for the past five years”.

Another commenter was a fan of both candidates, calling Ms Gan “relatable & down to earth,” while saying they like Mr Khoo as well. They then wished both candidates well.

3-cornered fight still on the table

The showdown could get even more heated. Another opposition group, the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR), had previously announced its intention to contest in Marymount SMC, potentially setting the stage for a three-way contest in the ward.

Mr Khoo shared that PSP chief Mr Leong Mun Wai is currently in discussions with PAR, expressing confidence that “things will work out on their own”.

Featured image adapted from Gan Siow Huang on Facebook & Jeffrey Khoo on Facebook.