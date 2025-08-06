Suspected gang leader with 44 convictions killed in KL shootout, linked to RM1M in robberies

Suspected gang leader with 44 past offences shot dead by police in KL, revolver & burglary tools found in BMW

A 36-year-old man believed to be the leader of a housebreaking and robbery syndicate was shot dead by police in the early hours of Wednesday (6 Aug) during a confrontation in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia.

The incident took place at around 4.10am along Jalan Bukit Tunku, during a joint operation by Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the KL police.

Police had been monitoring the suspect, who had a history of 44 criminal offences including robbery, housebreaking, and drug-related cases.

He was believed to be the ringleader of a syndicate linked to a series of high-value thefts in KL, Selangor, and Perak since 2024, with estimated losses exceeding RM1 million (approximately S$305,000).

Investigations suggest the gang targeted homes and businesses with safes, gold bars, and large amounts of cash, often impersonating police officers to carry out their crimes.

Suspect opens fire during police interception

According to Bukit Aman CID acting director Datuk Fadil Marsus, the suspect was conducting surveillance on a potential robbery target when police attempted to intercept his BMW.

He responded by opening fire, prompting a shootout.

The suspect was fatally shot at the scene, and several bullets struck the police vehicle during the exchange.

A search of the suspect’s BMW uncovered a revolver believed to have been used in the shootout, as well as burglary tools, a police vest, and what police described as drugs.

The car was found to be using a fake registration plate and is believed to have been smuggled into the country.

Authorities believe the gang is also connected to drug trafficking operations.

Efforts to identify and apprehend the remaining members are ongoing.

MP questions how suspect remained at large

Following the incident, Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng raised concerns over how a high-risk individual with such an extensive criminal record was still free to operate in the city.

“Clearly, our enforcement and judicial systems are failing if serial offenders can continue to threaten the public without any restrictions,” he stated.

Mr Lim also called for the implementation of body and dashboard cameras for police officers to ensure greater transparency and accountability in future operations.

