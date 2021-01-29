Gardens By The Bay Has Dahlia Floral Display During CNY Festive Period

With travel restrictions still not letting up, many Singaporeans have resorted to visiting local attraction to spend their days outside of the house.

If your CNY visitations have been cancelled due to the recently-announced measures, here’s an attraction you can consider visiting with your fam instead.

From now till 21 Feb, Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) is having a festive display to commemorate CNY with over 1,400 dahlias (大丽花) of different varieties on show.

Gardens by the Bay has lanterns and dahlias on display this CNY

With CNY-inspired auspicious colours on display, these fixtures would definitely add some festive vibes to your Instagram feed.

These dahlias seemed to have bloomed just in time for CNY, no less in the festive colours of yellow and orange.

Besides flowers, GBTB also has auspicious installations that you can snap a picture or 2 with for the gram.

Taking centre stage at the exhibition is the Lantern Globe that’s made of 200 red lamps symbolising fortune and happiness.

Visitors can step into the fixture and experience what it’s like to visit a traditional Chinese building in the olden days.

The Ox figurine, while subtle, is not one to be overlooked. Big and strong, the golden statue acts as a guardian of the popular attraction.

No CNY is complete without lion dances.

Though these performances are prohibited in many venues this year, you’ll still be able to get see them in person at GBTB.

On display till 21 Feb

Have not visited GBTB in ages? Here’s where to head to and more deets on the Dahlia Dreams display:

Dahlia Dreams (Flower Dome)

Location: 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Date: 15 Jan – 21 Feb

Opening hours: 9am – 9pm

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

Admission fee

Visit Gardens by the Bay this CNY

If you and your family have decided to call off CNY visitings due to the recently-announced measures, perhaps you could consider visiting the dahlia exhibition at GBTB for some priceless family time.

You won’t just be alleviating your boredom at home too. After all, tourist attractions like GBTB need all the support during these trying times.

