M’sia police say they raided ‘gay sex party’, LGBTQ rights group clarifies it was HIV health outreach event

LGBTQ rights group says Malaysian police raided HIV outreach event, rejects claim of ‘gay sex party’

An LGBTQ rights group has refuted claims by Malaysian police that they disrupted a “gay sex party” in Kelantan last month, stating that the gathering was a health outreach event providing HIV-related services.

The late-night raid took place in June at a rented property in Kota Bharu.

At a press conference on 17 July, Kelantan police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat said officers arrested 20 men following a public tip-off and surveillance of the premises.

“During questioning, they admitted to being part of a gay group,” he alleged.

Mr Mohd Yusoff acknowledged that no sexual activity was observed during the raid but said police found condoms and HIV medication at the location.

Three men were later charged with possessing homosexual pornographic content found on their mobile phones, and the police chief added that authorities would continue monitoring “the movement of gay groups”.

LGBTQ rights group claims event was HIV outreach programme

On 18 July, LGBTQ rights group Justice for Sisters issued a statement disputing the police account, asserting that the event was in fact a free HIV outreach programme aimed at marginalised communities.

“Contrary to the allegation that the event was a ‘gay sex party’, it was actually a health event,” the group stated.

They said the programme offered sexual health information, HIV testing, and free condoms, and included talks by doctors and other healthcare providers.

According to the statement, the event began at 8pm and was concluding around midnight when police arrived.

About 20 attendees remained on-site awaiting test results.

Justice for Sisters stated that none of the participants were engaged in or offering sexual services.

After officers were informed that the event was medical in nature, they allegedly proceeded to conduct urine tests on the attendees, all of whom tested negative.

The police then reportedly searched the men’s phones but found no evidence of party-related activity.

Despite this, three individuals were arrested over intimate content on their devices, which the group described as “personal” and dismissed as “trumped-up charges”.

Additionally, the group also challenged the police’s assertions that attendees had paid a fee and that the event was advertised on social media.

Kelantan government calls for probe into controversial police raid

In addition to challenging the facts of the case, Justice for Sisters criticised the language used by police as stigmatising.

Mr Mohd Yusoff had described the attendees as “manly” and noted that they were fully clothed at the time of the raid.

The group said this was consistent with the nature of the event, reiterating that it was a health programme and not a party.

“Justice for Sisters has documented a range of human rights violations by the police during the raid,” the group stated, citing degrading treatment and breaches of privacy.

They urged authorities to correct inaccurate statements made to the media.

The statement received backing from 31 organisations and individuals, including Amnesty International Malaysia, the Centre for Independent Journalism, the Women’s Aid Organisation, and several healthcare professionals.

Furthermore, the Malaysian AIDS Council confirmed it had conducted an outreach session at the venue that evening.

Following the release of the statement, a Kelantan state politician called for an official investigation.

“If the claims by the NGOs and individuals are proven to be true, corrective measures should be implemented. Justice must prevail,” the politician said.

