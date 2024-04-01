Gaza hospital pens appreciation letter to S’poreans for donations that restored power

Gaza hospital thanks Singaporeans for donating to solar panel project that restored its power

The sole paediatric hospital in northern Gaza had its power restored thanks to funds raised by a charitable organisation in Singapore.

In response, the hospital’s director wrote an appreciation letter to Singaporeans for their donations.

The funds contributed to a project that outfitted solar panels at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

On Thursday (28 March), the International Relief Organisation (IRO) shared a Facebook post showing the appreciation letter penned by the hospital’s director.

In the letter, Dr Hussam Abu Safiya expressed his gratitude for the donations towards the solar panel project, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The project had a great impact on restoring the hospital’s power.

He also thanked Singaporeans for ensuring the return of services to Palestinians.

The letter was written in Arabic and bore the letterhead of the State of Palestine’s Ministry of Health.

In its Facebook caption, the IRO thanked those in Singapore for standing by the people in the Gaza Strip.

NGO raised over S$59,000 for solar panel project

Mr Gilbert Goh, who helms Love Aid Singapore, also took to Instagram to share the project’s success.

He highlighted that the call to fund the solar panel project came about a month ago.

Due to a lack of fuel to power its generators, the hospital had to shut down all its medical facilities.

Together with the IRO, both organisations donated US$44,000 (S$59,000) to the solar panel project.

Hopes to extend project to restore more hospitals

Last month, Reuters reported that at least 15 children passed away in Kamal Adwan Hospital due to malnutrition and dehydration.

Moreover, with the termination of the electric generator and oxygen, the lives of other children were at immense risk.

In his Instagram post, Mr Goh expressed his desire to extend the project.

“Moving forward, we will want to continue this meaningful solar energy project to revive one hospital at a time,” he said.

If you are keen to contribute to the solar panel project, you can send your donations via PayNow to 87745281.

Featured image adapted from International Relief Organization on Facebook.

