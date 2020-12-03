GBTB’s Christmas Decorations Will Make You Feel Like You’re On Holiday In Europe

Those who are planning a staycation itinerary have a new spot to consider. Gardens by the Bay’s (GBTB) Flower Dome has undergone a festive transformation with its new Poinsettia Wishes floral display this Christmas.

For those who’ve been craving a slice of Europe, this will be your chance to live that magical wintery holiday.

Castles & nutcrackers in a garden wonderland

While we cannot fly over to any temperate countries, the Flower Dome at GBTB may be the closest thing to a wintery holiday.

According to their website, visitors will get to see Gouda Townhall, a replica of the real one in the Dutch city of Gouda.

Though we can’t visit the actual place in the Netherlands this year, this almost life-like installation will give an experience close enough to it.

Standing guard in front of the townhall and all around the Flower Dome are tall nutcracker dolls that resemble soldiers.

Fans of the popular ballet and kiddos will have fun taking photos with these sculptures.

You may want to plug in your earpiece and play Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite to amp up that holiday spirit as you explore the Flower Dome.

Those who plan to visit GBTB at night will have the chance to see handcrafted light sculptures that will transport you to the streets of Italy.

With the starry sky as the backdrop when you look up, the entire experience will feel like an unbelievable dream.

Festive flowers bring Christmas to GBTB

On top of the decorations, deep red Poinsettia plants will make the Christmas vibes even stronger.

They are native to Mexico, where they’re locally known as Flor de Nochebuena, which translates to “Christmas Eve Flower”.

Another festive red plant that will make an appearance is the kalanchoe.

Looking a lot like red roses, this plant hails from Madagascar and South Africa, truly offering us an international experience.

Of course, no Christmas celebration is complete without Christmas trees.

You’ll spot several fully decorated ones complete with Christmas Stars on top, spreading the festive cheer at every turn.

The Poinsettia Wishes display is on from 27 Nov 2020 to 3 Jan 2021, so mark your calendars for your visit.

Before dropping by this winter wonderland, you should purchase tickets via this link.

Once you’ve done that, check out how to get there:

Address: Flower Dome at Gardens By The Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Dr, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 9am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Bayfront

Bring your loved ones on a Christmas outing to GBTB

With decorations highlighting different ways countries celebrate Christmas, Singaporeans’ wanderlust may be satisfied with a visit to GBTB’s Flower Dome.

Since they’re working with 4 Nordic Embassies on the displays, you know you’ll be in for quite an authentic Christmas experience.

Plan a visit there with the fam soon, to round off your 2020 posts on Instagram.

