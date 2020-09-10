ELD Reveals 4 Reasons Behind Long Queues At GE2020 Polling Stations

Arguably one of the biggest piece of news in Singapore in 2020 would be the General Elections 2020 (GE2020) called at the eleventh hour and in the midst of a health pandemic.

With health and safety concerns swirling, long queues forming at GE2020 polling stations (PSs) on Polling Day (10 Jul) did little to calm people’s nerves.

Source

After conducting an extensive review of the process, the Elections Department (ELD) arrived at 4 main factors for the queues today (10 Sep).

Health & safety measures contributed to GE2020 queues

According to ELD, the 4 reasons behind the long polling queues were:

safe management measures

large PSs weren’t well-resourced

voters didn’t stick to allocated time-bands

issues with e-Registration devices

As GE2020 occurred during a pandemic, a set of necessary precautionary measures had to be enforced at PSs to safeguard public health and safety.

Source

Due to the the largest voter turnout of 95.63% since GE 1997, these safety procedures added a considerable amount of time to voting.

They include temperature taking, hand sanitisation and ensuring safe distancing among voters.

Wearing disposable gloves was also one of the mandatory safety procedures initially. However, after feedback reached the ELD, they decided to do away with it later in the day.

Large polling stations had insufficient resources

ELD also explained that to adhere to safe distancing measures, they had added another 265 PSs for GE2020. From only 832 in 2015, this year’s GE had 1,097 PSs.

Despite a 20% increase in number of election officials (EOs) to facilitate the expansion, manpower was still lacking.

Source

Most PSs had an average of 2,400 voters, while 25 of the stations saw an even greater turnout of 4,400. ELD only deployed 36,000 EOs in total.