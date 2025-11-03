Get S’pore’s lowest electricity rates & save up to S$285 with Geneco’s 11.11 deals

Grab the lowest electricity rates in Singapore with Geneco

In case you missed it, SP Group announced in late September a 0.08 cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh) increase in household electricity tariffs for the final quarter of the year.

While this may seem minimal, it can add up — especially if there are several people in your home who own and use multiple gadgets, or if you’re planning to host friends and family during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Luckily, for a limited time from now until 11 Nov, Geneco is offering Singapore’s lowest electricity rate at 25.85 cents per kWh with their most popular Get It Fixed 24 plan. That’s almost 14% lower than SP Group’s regulated tariff of 30.03 cents per kWh.

The plan also comes with a Price Match Guarantee, ensuring you’re getting the best deal on your everyday essential.

And here’s the kicker: this 11.11, new customers who switch to Geneco — Singapore’s leading residential electricity retailer, trusted by over 170,000 households — can receive stackable rebates and vouchers worth up to S$285.

Geneco helps you save more with the highest rebates & vouchers this 11.11

To get the best deal on electricity, sign up with Geneco during their 11.11 promotion from now until 11 Nov.

By using the promo code <JOLLY185> on your Geneco Get It Fixed 24 plan, you’ll receive a S$160 bill rebate plus a S$25 eCapitaVoucher, which can be used at various malls across the island, including IMM, Bugis Junction, and ION Orchard.

On top of that, MS News readers get a S$35 bill rebate on the Get It Fixed 24-month plan by using our exclusive referral code <MSN35>.

You can also save more while doing your part for the environment with Geneco’s Power Eco Add-on — Singapore’s first and only customisable green add-on for electricity plans — and enjoy an extra S$30 eCapitaVoucher when you support the abatement or removal of your carbon emissions from just S$1 more per month.

Snag additional rebates with these bank offers

If you’re looking to stretch your savings even further, you can do so by paying for your plan with your credit or debit card.

Depending on which one you use, you could get up to S$35 in bill rebates. Here’s what’s on offer:

Up to S$35 bill rebate with Maybank credit cards

Up to S$30 bill rebate with the Tiger BOSS Debit Card

S$20 bill rebate with UOB cards

S$20 bill rebate with Citibank credit cards

Electricity is a lifeline in modern life, powering homes, keeping us connected, and supporting our daily routines.

With Geneco’s exclusive 11.11 Jolly Savings deals, you can take charge of your bills, enjoy stackable rebates, and even make a positive impact on the environment — all while securing Singapore’s lowest electricity rates.

For more information on their deals, check out Geneco’s official website, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on future promotions.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Geneco.

Featured image adapted from filadendron on Canva, for illustration purposes only.