Electricity & gas tariffs to rise from October, over 950k HDB households to get rebates

Electricity & gas tariffs to rise from October to December 2025, but over 950,000 HDB households to get rebates

Households in Singapore will face slightly higher electricity and gas bills from October to December 2025 due to rising fuel costs.

However, more than 950,000 HDB households will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates next month, which will help offset these increases.

Electricity & gas tariffs going up

SP Group announced on Tuesday (30 Sept) that household electricity tariffs will rise by 0.08 cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh) — a 0.3% increase from the previous quarter.

For families living in a four-room HDB flat, this translates to an average increase of about 31 cents per month before GST.

Separately, City Energy said the residential gas tariff will increase from 22.28 cents to 22.35 cents per kWh, an uptick of 0.07 cent per kWh.

Both utilities attributed the revisions to higher global fuel costs.

Rebates to cushion impact

On the same day, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that more than 950,000 HDB households will benefit from rebates in October under the permanent GST Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the enhanced Assurance Package.

Households will receive up to S$190 in U-Save rebates, depending on flat type.

They will also get up to one month of S&CC rebates.

In total, eligible households will receive up to S$760 in U-Save rebates and 3.5 months of S&CC rebates in 2025.

The rebates will be credited directly into households’ utilities accounts with SP Services and S&CC accounts with Town Councils. No further action is required from households.

MOF also reminded the public that government officials will never ask for money transfers or banking details over the phone, in light of recent scam cases.

Why tariffs fluctuate

SP Group explained that the energy cost component of electricity tariffs is set based on the average natural gas prices in the first two and a half months of the preceding quarter.

City Energy uses a similar approach for gas tariffs, pegging them to average fuel prices in the same period.

As a result, tariffs may change every quarter in response to volatile global fuel markets influenced by geopolitical factors.

Earlier this year, electricity and gas tariffs fell from July to September, before the latest increase for the fourth quarter.

