Gerber Teething Sticks recalled in S’pore after US manufacturer reported choking incidents

Gerber Teething Sticks recalled due to potential choking hazard for young children

The popular Gerber Soothe ‘n’ Chew Teething Sticks have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard for babies and young children.

In a media release on Monday (17 Feb), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced that it had been informed by local importer Redmart Pte. Ltd. about the voluntary recall of various Gerber Teething Sticks products by the manufacturer in the United States (US).

As a precautionary measure, SFA directed Redmart to recall the affected products in Singapore.

The recall is currently ongoing.

Gerber Teething Sticks first recalled in US

The recall was first announced in the US on 31 Jan by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following reports of choking incidents.

One “emergency room visit” has been linked to the product so far, prompting Nestlé USA to issue an apology for any concern or inconvenience caused to parents, caregivers, and retail customers.

Consumers advised not to feed Gerber Teething Sticks to children

Gerber Teething Sticks are designed to help relieve teething pain in children over six months old. The affected product is sold in a 90g box containing six individually wrapped sticks in either strawberry apple or banana flavour.

Under the Sale of Food Act, foods deemed unsafe for consumption should not be sold.

SFA has advised consumers who have purchased the recalled products to avoid feeding them to their children.

Those with concerns about their child’s health should seek medical advice. Consumers can also contact their point of purchase for further inquiries.

Also read: Baby products on Shopee & Lazada may contain choking & entangling risks, parents urged to be vigilant

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Shopee and Nestle.