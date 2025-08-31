2 men attack diner with chopper at Geylang restaurant, victim leaves 100m blood trail while fleeing

Diner cut on wrist after chopper attack otuside Geylang restaurant, two men arrested within five hours

Two men recently carried out a chopper attack on a Geylang restaurant diner, leaving a trail of blood on the road.

The police told MS News that they received the report on the incident on 29 Aug at around 6.40am, involving two attackers aged 24 and 26, respectively.

Diner chased down street by two younger men

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 51-year-old victim had finished eating at a restaurant on Lorong 25A Geylang and was sitting outside when two younger men went over to him.

A dispute allegedly broke out. Later, the three of them walked out onto the street.

An employee at the restaurant then witnessed one of the younger men swing at the victim with a chopper.

The victim hurriedly raised his arm to block the attack and was consequently slashed. Bleeding profusely, he fled while the attackers chased him.

Victim left 100-metre blood trail after being hit by chopper in Geylang

Shin Min Daily News reported that the victim left a 100-metre-long blood trail from the crime scene to a clinic on Sims Avenue.

When an employee at a nearby shop arrived for work, he found the injured man lying on the footpath, being tended to by paramedics.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed him to the hospital in a conscious state.

MS News has reached out to the SCDF for their comments on the incident.

Additionally, multiple police vehicles arrived at the scene, collecting evidence.

Police arrest attackers within five hours

Police officers used CCTVs, police cameras, and ground enquiries to identify the attackers. They arrested the men within five hours of the police report.

The duo were charged in court on 30 Aug 2025 with the offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention.

The offence carries a possible penalty of life imprisonment or jail for a term which may extend to 15 years. Offenders may also receive caning or fines.

According to the charge, the knife attack caused damage to the nerves, arteries, and tendons of three fingers in the victim’s left hand.

