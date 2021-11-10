Geylang Wedding Venue & Organiser Breaches Covid-19 Restrictions By Hosting 235 Guests

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, large events like weddings have limits imposed so as to reduce the likelihood of them becoming superspreader events.

However, there have been incidents where businesses and people were found flouting the rules.

According to the Singapore Land Authority, a wedding venue, Orange Ballroom, and an organiser were found hosting a wedding with 235 guests on 30 Jan 2021. This was more than twice the number of people allowed at that time.

Both Orange Ballroom and wedding organiser, Osman Arrifin, were charged on Wednesday (10 Nov).

They face up to 6 months’ jail, up to $10,000 fine, or both.

Wedding venue and organiser charged for hosting 235 guests

Both Orange Ballroom, located at 845 Geylang Road, and Osman, were charged with flouting Covid-19 safe management measures on Wednesday (10 Nov), reported The Straits Times (ST).

Source

The Orange Ballroom, located on the third floor of Tanjong Katong Complex in Geylang, hosted a wedding with 235 guests on 30 Jan. This was more than double the number allowed then.

This is the first time a charge has been given due to breaching Covid-19 safe management measures for marriage solemnisation and wedding receptions, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Orange Ballroom was given 1 charge under the Covid-19 Regulations 2020 – Temporary Measures and Control Order. Osman was charged with 2 counts under the same act.

Despite the maximum group size being 100, Osman allegedly allowed 3 wedding receptions with a total of 235 guests to be held at The Orange Ballroom.

Wedding venue & organiser could face $10,000 fine and 6 months jail

Court documents showed that the 3 receptions had 60, 62 and 73 people respectively, exceeding the maximum of 50 guests.

Osman was accused of not only failing to control the number of guests but also ensuring they arrived at the stipulated time.

Additionally, he allegedly allowed 18 guests to attend multiple receptions.

CNA reported that both Osman and The Orange Ballroom plan to plead guilty for the next hearing on 20 Dec.

Osman noted that lawyers weren’t hired due to the financial status of the company. He said that Orange Ballroom owes over $300,000 in rental fees to SLA, which it is trying to pay in instalments.

He also said that the company had to refund over $200,000 to wedding couples when weddings couldn’t be held last year due to the pandemic.

If found guilty, first-time offenders could face a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to 6 months, or both. Subsequent offenders could face up to $20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

Adhere to safe management measures

While Covid-19 has definitely been an inconvenience to many, under no circumstances should restrictions be breached, especially for large events.

It is important to adhere to safe management measures which are to ensure the safety of ourselves and others.

Hopefully, this will act as a reminder that individuals and businesses that flout Covid-19 restrictions could face harsh consequences.

Featured image adapted from Orange Group on YouTube.