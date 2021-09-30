Turf City Restaurant & Construction Company Fined $6.5K Each For Flouting Covid-19 Rules

Due to the highly infectious nature of Covid-19, businesses are required to follow a slew of safety protocols. Heightened measures are crucial in eateries since customers will remove their masks to dine.

However, there have been several instances of eateries flouting the rules.

The week before Chinese New Year, a restaurant in Turf City was caught hosting a dinner for a construction company comprising 65 people.

Both businesses have since been fined $6,500 each on Wednesday (29 Sep) for breaching the Covid-19 control order.

Turf City restaurant hosts company dinner for 65 people

According to The Straits Times (ST), a Turf City restaurant and a construction company were caught flouting Covid-19 rules.

The restaurant, Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant, had hosted a company dinner for Asia Piling Co earlier this year on 6 Feb.

Source

According to the press release from the Ministry of Sustainability & Environment (MSE), there were 65 people occupying 9 tables.

Since there was a limit of 8 people for social gatherings then, enforcement officers stepped in to stop the event.

Upon getting caught, Ah Yat Seafood Restaurant was ordered to shut down for 10 days, from 10-19 Feb.

Both companies pleaded guilty during their hearing on Wednesday (29 Sep) and were fined $6,500 each.

Abide by safe management measures

Though the lack of face-to-face interactions during the pandemic isn’t ideal, it is not a valid excuse to breach the safe management measures.

Covid-19 restrictions should be taken seriously since they are in place to protect our safety and well-being.

We hope the strict punishments imposed will prevent others from flouting the rules.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps & Ministry of Sustainability & Environment.