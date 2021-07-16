3 Nightclubs Turned F&B Outlets Get Licenses Revoked, Ordered To Close Immediately

With the recent emergence of the KTV Covid-19 cluster, there have been concerns regarding the operations of former entertainment venues that switched to become F&B outlets.

Following stringent checks by the authorities, 3 such outlets have had their licenses revoked for breaching Safe Management Measures (SMM).

Such breaches include allowing 2 or more persons to sit together and failing to minimise interaction between staff and customers.

3 nightclubs turned F&B outlets get licences revoked

In a press release on Thursday (15 Jul), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) shared information regarding the outlets that had their licences revoked.

Peony Garden Food House, aka Club Diamond, had reportedly failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers.

The former nightclub at Oriental Plaza also allowed groups of more than 2 to sit together, according to photos from 2 Jul.

3 Kings Pub also breached similar measures, including failing to ensure a 1-metre distance between groups of customers.

They played music at their premises, a practice the authoirities prohibited during Phase 3 Heightened Alert.

Over at Golden Mile Tower, DMAX allowed patrons to play card games, in addition to some of the offences above.

They also failed to enable contact tracing of customers who visited their premises on 25 Jun.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has since revoked all 3 former nightclubs’ F&B licences and ordered them to cease operations from 15 Jul.

11 other outlets fined for similar breaches

Separately, 11 F&B outlets were fined between $1,000 and $2,000 for SMM breaches.

The breaches include failing to maintain a proper distance between groups of customers and allowing alcohol consumption at the outlets beyond 10.30pm.

These establishments include:

Al Mubin Eating House (92 Syed Alwi Road) Barakath Restaurant (11 Dalhousie Lane) Food Republic (313 Somerset, 5th floor) Golden Treasure Restaurant (No. 70 Lor 25A Geylang) Haakon (313 Somerset B2-53/53A ) Mamita’s Kitchen (Lucky Plaza #02-60) Plentyfull Deli (Great World City #B1-K119) Ristorante Luka (18 Tanjong Pagar Road) The Dark Gallery (Ngee Ann City B2-29) Yue Yu Restaurant (No.66 Lor 25A Geylang) Joy Dining Hall (Great World City #B1-133)

31 individuals also received fines of $300 each for breaching SMMs.

24 of them were fined for gathering in groups exceeding the permitted size.

The remaining 7 comprise staff who had failed to don masks.

Important to adhere to Covid-19 measures

It’s troubling to hear of establishments breaching Covid-19 measures designed to keep everyone safe.

Considering the risks that are still present, we welcome the tough stances taken by the authorities to punish those who’ve contravened such rules.

Hopefully, this will remind other establishments and outlets of the importance of adhering to Covid-19 measures.

