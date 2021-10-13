Family Requires Funds After Ghim Moh Fire Burns Down House

Besides a roof over our heads, our homes are valuable to us as they hold all our priceless possessions. To lose all that in an unfortunate accident is surely a tough blow for anyone.

Last Friday (8 Oct), an HDB unit on the 14th floor of Ghim Moh Road caught fire. While the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) managed to extinguish the flames, much of the house was still affected.

Hence, a friend of the occupants in the unit took to Instagram to appeal for donations from members of the public to help the family.

Ghim Moh HDB flat damaged by fire on 8 Oct

According to the Instagram post on Tuesday (13 Oct), the Ghim Moh unit that caught fire last Friday (8 Oct) morning was badly affected.

As a result, a personal friend decided to raise funds for the family to relieve their financial burden.

Source

According to the friend, Ms Jumaiyah, her acquaintance lives with 2 elderly parents and a nephew who is still schooling. While the house is being rebuilt, the family is staying in a rented place which their Member of Parliament (MP) had arranged for.

As the family only has basic fire insurance that covers structural damages, they would have to pay for additional renovations and any other repairs within the house.

Source

Ghim Moh family requires funds to rebuild home after fire

Since the fire burnt down most parts of the house, it would be rather costly to rebuild it. Additionally, the family has to pay for the rental flat they are currently residing in while their house is being fixed.

Besides dealing with these expenses, Ms Jumaiyah’s friend will reportedly be undergoing surgery in November, which could only add to her worries.

Hence, Ms Jumaiyah decided to help her friend by collecting funds from the public.

All funds collected will be transferred to the affected family to help them pay for basic necessities, home renovation, and her friend’s surgery needs.

More than $60,000 raised for family

In Ms Jumaiyah’s latest Instagram story at about 2pm today (13 Oct), she updated that the public has helped to raise $66,825.10 so far.

Source

She also mentioned that they will stop accepting funds once they have hit their target as they do not wish to take excess money from the public.

Ms Jumaiyah noted that the family will not be taking in items at the moment since they are currently living in a temporary place.

However, once they have settled down, they might be open to the idea.

Nonetheless, she is grateful for the immense support and wants to thank everyone.

Kudos to the public for chipping in

It is definitely devastating to lose the possessions you hold dear in the blink of an eye.

But kudos to members of the public who were kind enough to chip in to help the family. Those who wish to donate can contact Ms Jumaiyah via Instagram for more information.

We hope with the donations, the family will be able to quickly get back on their feet.

