16-year-old male teen & 2 men arrested for allegedly setting off fireworks in Ghim Moh

Three individuals arrested for unlawful discharge of fireworks at multi-storey car park in Ghim Moh

Three people have been arrested after allegedly setting off fireworks at a multi-storey car park in Ghim Moh, causing loud explosions that startled nearby residents.

In a news release published on Monday (23 March), the Singapore Police Force stated the three suspects were two men aged 25 and 33, and a 16-year-old male.

The trio were arrested between 22 and 23 March.

Fireworks discharged late at night at Ghim Moh car park

Police were alerted to the incident at around 11.15pm on 20 March, at Block 16A Ghim Moh Road.

Preliminary investigations found that the suspects had allegedly discharged multiple fireworks in the area. This resulted in loud blasts, alarming those living nearby.

Videos circulating on Instagram showed fireworks repeatedly exploding near a row of HDB flats, with cheers being heard in the background.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

SCDF alerted to fire at same location that night

Later that night, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to a fire involving sparklers at the same multi-storey car park at 11.20pm.

SCDF told MS News that the fire “burnt itself out” before their arrival.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

Trio arrested after police investigations

Following “extensive ground enquiries”, officers from Clementi Police Division identified and arrested the three individuals believed to be involved in the incident, the SPF news release said.

Under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021, the unauthorised use of explosives carries a penalty of up to 36 months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

SPF mentioned that they have “zero tolerance” against such actsh acts. They noted that illegal fireworks can endanger lives and cause unnecessary alarm to the public.

Members of the public are reminded that discharging fireworks without proper authorisation is prohibited in Singapore.

Also read: Loud fireworks erupt in Ghim Moh on night of 20 March, police investigating