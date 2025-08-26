Moving trash at Kembangan HDB void deck startles passer-by, turns out it’s just the wind 

Latest News Singapore

The passer-by felt "superstitious dread" at first glance.

By - 26 Aug 2025, 5:46 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Trash sways in wind at Kembangan HDB void deck during start of Ghost Month 

With the seventh lunar month having recently begun, a seemingly spooky sight at a HDB void deck in Kembangan startled a passer-by.

Last Sunday (24 Aug) afternoon, a Redditor was heading home after a grocery run when they saw a ‘figure’ swaying about at a ground-floor rubbish chute.

To their relief, it was just a pile of rubbish swaying in the wind.

Movement mistaken as woman in void deck scavenging Ghost Month offerings

While walking through the void deck, the original poster (OP) spotted movement next to the rubbish chute.

ghost month void deck

Source: Reddit

At first glance from afar, the Redditor thought it was someone in a green dress rummaging through trash.

The figure appeared to be moving back and forth in a low position, with an ‘arm’ and ‘fingers’ waving about.

ghost month void deck

Source: Reddit

For a moment, the passer-by felt “superstitious dread”, wondering if something was scavenging Ghost Month food offerings.

Strong winds created illusion of movement for void deck trash

However, as they kept looking, they realised it wasn’t a person after all.

The giant ‘head’ of the mysterious figure turned out to be a large brown plushie, balanced haphazardly on a green plastic bag containing cushions.

ghost month void deck

Source: Reddit

“I’m assuming whoever left it there meant for the cleaners who clear the chutes to pick them up,” the OP told MS News.

The culprit that sold the illusion turned out to be the “very strong” winds blowing through Kembangan at the time, clearly audible in the video.

ghost month void deck

Source: Reddit

It made the poorly-balanced trash sway back on forth in a human-like manner, making it look like someone bumbling around in a corner.

As the OP zoomed in, it even looked as if the flapping ‘arm’ had pushed open the lid of a nearby shoebox.

ghost month void deck

Source: Reddit

“I walked past it after, and it became more of a light-hearted relief,” they told MS News.

Might induce ‘heart attack’ if spotted at night

Netizens commented that the figure could induce a heart attack if encountered at night.

Source: Reddit

“Seventh Month sightings,” several others joked.

Source: Reddit

Meanwhile, other netizens mistook the sight as a “giant orange cat” on top of the green trash bag.

Source: Reddit

Also read: Shop allegedly in Taiwan closes on first day of Hungry Ghost Festival as owner is ‘afraid of ghost’, neighbour joins in too

Shop allegedly in Taiwan closes on first day of Hungry Ghost Festival as owner is ‘afraid of ghost’, neighbour joins in too

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author