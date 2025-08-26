Moving trash at Kembangan HDB void deck startles passer-by, turns out it’s just the wind 

Trash sways in wind at Kembangan HDB void deck during start of Ghost Month

With the seventh lunar month having recently begun, a seemingly spooky sight at a HDB void deck in Kembangan startled a passer-by.

Last Sunday (24 Aug) afternoon, a Redditor was heading home after a grocery run when they saw a ‘figure’ swaying about at a ground-floor rubbish chute.

To their relief, it was just a pile of rubbish swaying in the wind.

Movement mistaken as woman in void deck scavenging Ghost Month offerings

While walking through the void deck, the original poster (OP) spotted movement next to the rubbish chute.

At first glance from afar, the Redditor thought it was someone in a green dress rummaging through trash.

The figure appeared to be moving back and forth in a low position, with an ‘arm’ and ‘fingers’ waving about.

For a moment, the passer-by felt “superstitious dread”, wondering if something was scavenging Ghost Month food offerings.

Strong winds created illusion of movement for void deck trash

However, as they kept looking, they realised it wasn’t a person after all.

The giant ‘head’ of the mysterious figure turned out to be a large brown plushie, balanced haphazardly on a green plastic bag containing cushions.

“I’m assuming whoever left it there meant for the cleaners who clear the chutes to pick them up,” the OP told MS News.

The culprit that sold the illusion turned out to be the “very strong” winds blowing through Kembangan at the time, clearly audible in the video.

It made the poorly-balanced trash sway back on forth in a human-like manner, making it look like someone bumbling around in a corner.

As the OP zoomed in, it even looked as if the flapping ‘arm’ had pushed open the lid of a nearby shoebox.

“I walked past it after, and it became more of a light-hearted relief,” they told MS News.

Might induce ‘heart attack’ if spotted at night

Netizens commented that the figure could induce a heart attack if encountered at night.

“Seventh Month sightings,” several others joked.

Meanwhile, other netizens mistook the sight as a “giant orange cat” on top of the green trash bag.

Also read: Shop allegedly in Taiwan closes on first day of Hungry Ghost Festival as owner is ‘afraid of ghost’, neighbour joins in too

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.