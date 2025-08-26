Shop in Taiwan closes on first day of Hungry Ghost Festival as owner is ‘afraid of ghost’, neighbour joins in too

Taiwan shops close on first day of Hungry Ghost Festival because owners are ‘afraid of ghosts’

On 23 Aug, the first day of the seventh lunar month — better known as the Hungry Ghost Festival — a quirky scene in Taiwan left netizens in stitches.

A shop owner decided to close for the day, pasting a cheeky sign at the entrance that read: “Afraid of ghosts, closed today.”

Owner who is ‘afraid of ghosts’ closes shop, neighbour joins in

According to China Press, the lighthearted gesture quickly went viral online, with many amused by the owner’s playful way of marking the festival’s start.

Chinese folklore states that this marks the period when the gates of the underworld open, allowing spirits to roam the earth for a month.

What tickled netizens even more was how the shop next door decided to play along.

Another notice appeared at the neighbouring unit, reading: “The shop next door is afraid of ghosts. I’m also a little scared, so I’ll take the day off too.”

Netizens amused by ‘interactive’ shop signs

The witty back-and-forth between the two stores sparked lively discussions online.

Some praised the owners’ creativity, while one netizen joked that the duo might have secretly colluded for a joint day off.

One commenter said that human beings were way scarier than ghosts.

A Facebook user joked that the third shop owner should also put up a sign saying: “It’s not nice to leave only my shop open, so I’ll take a day off too.”

Meanwhile, a netizen shared that they will be on leave the following day, the reason being that they are scared of ghosts too.

The Hungry Ghost Festival, known as the Zhongyuan Festival in Taoism and the Yulanpen Festival in Buddhism, is a traditional observance celebrated in many countries.

This year, the festival started on 23 Aug and will end on 21 Sept. During this period, people will prepare food offerings, as well as burn incense and joss paper for the wandering spirits.

Some also believe that you shouldn’t stay out too late during this period, while others avoid swimming or moving houses.

While some may dismiss seventh-month superstitions as silly, many older folks still take them seriously and strictly abide by them.

