MOH Invites Gilbert Goh To Provide More Information On Secondhand Account Of Covid-19 Patients

As more Singaporeans contract Covid-19, many have also shared their own experiences of coming down with the infection.

About a week ago, activist Gilbert Goh took to Facebook to share an account that claims 2 Covid-19 patients were turned away from the A&E department. One of them allegedly passed away at home.

On Monday (8 Nov), the Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a statement saying none of their case records matched the cases described in Mr Goh’s post.

The ministry has since invited Mr Goh to provide more details about the alleged cases.

MOH urges Gilbert Goh to provide more information

On Monday (8 Nov) afternoon, MOH issued a statement in response to the account shared by Mr Goh.

According to them, none of their cases matched the descriptions shared in Mr Goh’s post.

Describing the allegations as “serious”, MOH invites Mr Goh to step forward to share more details on the alleged cases so they can follow up and take action.

MOH said transparency and accuracy are key pillars to public confidence during a pandemic and shared about their responsibility to ensure personal accounts are substantiated.

This way, members of the public will be less likely to fall prey to misinformation.

Mr Goh shares post alleging Covid-19 cases sent home from A&E

Mr Goh shared the post on 1 Nov, which alleged that 2 Covid-19 patients were sent home from the A&E department.

The identity of the OP is unclear. In the account, the poster shared that their friend’s sister-in-law was sent home from the A&E department on 2 occasions before passing on at home.

The lady was reportedly below 50 years old and suffered from underlying medical conditions.

The account also shared that a 20-year-old Covid-19 patient was similarly sent home from the A&E department with Panadol.

This purportedly happened despite her experiencing shortness of breath and losing 8kg in 2 weeks. She also had asthma and was unvaccinated.

Subsequently, the girl was brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where blood test results reportedly revealed she had a severe lung infection.

Hope Mr Goh will help with MOH with this matter

Unverified allegations of patients being sent home from the A&E department are serious and can stoke fear.

We hope Mr Goh will assist MOH on the matter so the authorities can make the necessary adjustments and regain public confidence.

