‘I felt his arm touch my thigh’: S’pore actress Gini Chang allegedly groped by man on bus

Singapore actress Gini Chang allegedly groped by man on bus, shares experience online

Local actress Gini Chang, 31, took to Instagram on the night of 6 Nov to recount an alleged groping incident while travelling on a public bus.

In the video, she expressed anger over what happened and warned that those who behave inappropriately “will face the music for what [they’ve] done sooner or later”.

She also hoped her experience would remind other women to stay alert and protect themselves.

Gini Chang recounts incident on bus

Chang said the man was initially seated across from her. When he noticed an empty seat beside her, he moved over and sat down.

“Then he put his arm by his side and grabbed the edge of the seat,” she recalled.

At that moment, I felt his arm touch my thigh.

At first, she thought it might have been accidental or that she was sitting too close to the edge, not wanting to overreact.

But when the man failed to pull his hand back and repeated the same movement, she realised something was wrong.

Chang then placed her bag on her lap, after which the man quickly retracted his hand, picked up his belongings, and alighted from the bus.

She later reflected that his actions felt deliberate.

“Normal people would move their hands away if they really touched someone by accident,” she noted. “But his hand stayed there for a while, and he even repeated the action without saying a word to apologise. It’s obvious it was on purpose.”

Shocked but prepared to confront the man

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Chang said she was still in shock immediately after the incident.

Her mind was racing, and before she could react, the man had already gotten off the bus.

Looking back, she said she felt both angry and powerless. As she had reached her stop and was still processing what happened, she did not manage to alert the driver.

Chang added that she was ready to confront the man if he persisted, saying she would have asked: “What are you trying to do?”

But when she turned to face him, he appeared flustered, “like he had been caught”, and immediately got up to leave.

Says she will remain vigilant but not fearful

Despite the incident, Chang said she will continue taking public transport but will stay more vigilant in future.

She believes Singapore remains a relatively safe place and that one isolated case will not undermine her confidence in the system.

The Macau-born Star Search 2019 finalist also revealed this was the third time she had encountered similar incidents: one involving a man deliberately bumping into her, and another where someone brushed against her chest on purpose.

She noted that such sudden encounters can leave victims momentarily frozen, but acting quickly or alerting others can help prevent further harm and increase the chances of catching the offender.

“When something feels off, trust your instincts. No matter what you’re wearing or where you are, it’s not your fault. If you encounter this, stop it immediately, and always take care of yourself when you’re out,” she urged other women.

Netizens commend her courage

Following her post, many netizens praised Chang for her bravery in speaking up.

A commenter hoped that the perpetrator would be brought to justice and receive the punishment he deserves.

One user also encouraged her to file a police report, noting that the suspect could be identified based on her description and the time he got off the bus.

Under Section 354(1) of Singapore’s Penal Code 1871, the offence of outrage of modesty is punishable by up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) advises victims to move away from the perpetrator and contact the police as soon as it is safe.

They should also try to remember key details such as the offender’s appearance, clothing, and the time and location of the incident to aid investigations.

Also read: 65-year-old man allegedly molests girl on bus in Yishun, charged in court

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @ginichang on Instagram.