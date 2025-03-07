Video of girl being beaten & kicked was taken in China in 2022, netizens urged not to believe rumours

Girl gets beaten & kicked repeated in video taken years ago in China

Warning: Some readers may find the descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

A horrific video showed a girl getting beaten and kicked by at least three assailants was taken in China in 2022, according to Chinese media reports.

The close to 3-minute-long clip seen by MS News showed the crying lass sitting on a bed surrounded by a boy and three other girls.

Girl in China beaten & kicked while others laugh

As soon as the video starts, the boy kicks her in the face.

He then savagely rains blows on her with his fists as the girl wails and repeatedly says, “sorry” in Mandarin.

Two other girls laugh and pretend to box each other, while a third girl records the beating with her phone as the boy continues his incessant blows.

Girl in China is beaten by other girls too

When the boy is done, one of the girls steps up and lifts the victim’s head by her hair.

She then gives her several tight slaps and punches while another girl laughs and mocks her, saying, “I beg you, save me!” in Mandarin.

Then, the boy returns and administers a few more kicks to the victim.

During a brief respite in the beating, another girl slaps the victim in the face, to the amusement of those present.

Unfortunately for the victim, the beating resumes, with the first girl now kicking her.

Then it’s the turn of another girl, who hits the victim on her back with her fists.

Victim kowtows to the group, still gets beaten

Finally, the girl is commanded to kowtow to the group, which she readily does while continuing to say sorry.

However, this doesn’t seem to appease them much, as they continue punching and kicking her in between bows.

Worse still, one of the girls hits her hard with a metal object that appears to be a tripod.

The victim grimaces in pain, before continuing to kowtow.

Despite the apology and kowtowing, the group keeps up their punches and kicks, with the boy and the other girl thrashing her forcefully as the clip ends.

Incident took place in China in May 2022

While the video has made its rounds across the Internet recently, it was taken in Huanggang, a prefecture-level city in Hubei Province, reported Chinese media outlet The Paper (澎湃新闻).

According to a notice from the Qichun County police shared by the media, a police report was made over the incident on 9 May 2022.

At 9pm that night, the police nabbed six people involved in a case of false imprisonment, it said.

Police urge netizens not to circulate video

The victim and all the suspects are minors, the police said.

Thus, it urged netizens to abide by the relevant laws regarding the protection of minors and refrain from circulating the video.

It also advised the public “not to believe rumours easily”.

The case is being handled according to the law, it added.

