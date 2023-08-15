Girl Allegedly Suffers Burns From NDP Fireworks, Family Struggles To Get Medical Attention

Mother Claims Young Girl Has First-Degree Burns From NDP Fireworks

While out catching the National Day Parade (NDP) fireworks with her family on 9 Aug, a young girl allegedly suffered first-degree burns from a projectile.

Worried, her family sought medical attention but claimed they couldn’t receive any promptly.

They eventually received an apology from the attending crew at the scene but still decided to share their story online.

Girl allegedly suffers burns from NDP fireworks

Posting to TikTok on 12 Aug, the girl’s mother described the ordeal as a “traumatic experience.”

She said that she took her family to an undisclosed location to watch the NDP fireworks on 9 Aug. Apparently, they had received the assurance that it would be at a safe distance away from the pyrotechnics.

Unfortunately, this didn’t turn out to be the case as the OP’s daughter later got hurt. According to her, the young girl had likely been hit by sparks from the fireworks.

The OP proceeded to show a picture as evidence, depicting the spot where her daughter had been standing. On the ground was an orange spot, which she surmised had come from the fireworks.

Had to get to ambulance on their own

The family subsequently approached a security guard for help. However, he allegedly did not know where the medics were and brought them to the security control room instead.

As he did not have first aid equipment either, all the guard could do was pass the OP a wet tissue when she requested it. He then attempted to locate an ambulance via security footage.

After successfully doing so, the guard pointed the way out to the family. The OP said that they had to make their way over to the ambulance on their own.

The first medic she talked to asked if it could be rashes. However, she claimed that the second one identified the mark on her daughter as a first-degree burn.

After receiving a water bottle and some gauze, the OP took her daughter to a nearby washroom to clean the young girl’s face up.

Medics did not have enough supplies

The burn had been painful for her daughter to bear, as evidenced by a short clip where the child yelped in agony.

The OP also asked the medics for ointment but they allegedly didn’t have any. Therefore, her husband had to purchase aloe vera gel from a Guardian outlet in the vicinity.

A third medic later reportedly came to check in on them before driving off in the ambulance.

Shortly after, two men whom they supposed were from the event crew approached them to take reports on the matter and apologise for the incident.

A subsequent picture showed that the burn had been near the OP’s daughter’s eye. The mark just above the child’s eyebrow had also turned orange in colour.

“No blood doesn’t mean no pain,” the OP stated, adding that no other casualties had occurred as far as she knew. Even so, she pointed out that this didn’t mean the incident should be taken lightly.

