Make-A-Wish Foundation & Mansa Computers Help Fulfil Girl’s Wish Of Having Pink PC

Most children will grow up and lead a full life. However, there are some who may not be as fortunate, especially if an illness robs them of a normal life.

Organisations like Make-A-Wish Foundation are there to help brighten up the days of kids who are in such situations.

And a 12-year-old girl’s wish was granted through the help of several collaborators, including custom PC stores, peripheral brands, and even cosplayers.

Source

Here’s the amazing story of how they put a bangin’ pink gaming setup together for this 12-year-old who has cancer.

Source

Custom computer store builds pink-themed PC

Mansa Computers, a custom PC shop, was approached by Make-A-Wish Singapore to build a pink-themed PC.

The 12-year-old girl has a type of cancer – ewing sarcoma – and due to treatment is usually at the hospital or at home.

She’s only able to game with her friends online as she can’t see them in person, so she misses them terribly.

Besides gaming, her other passions are the colour pink, and Demon Slayer.

So what better way to make her day than to combine all 3?

Source

Thanks to the help of brands like ASUS and AOC Monitors, the pink PC concept was made a reality.

Source

Besides the keyboard, mouse, and headphones which had grey tones, just about everything else was pink.

Even the chair and table were pink.

Source

The graphics card was also custom-sprayed to the girl’s favourite shade, completing the aesthetic.

Source

Cosplayers help to build PC

Because the girl also adores Demon Slayer, Mansa Computers reached out to some of their friends, who are cosplayers.

Source

DJ Haru cosplayed as Mitsuri Kanroji, while Rea Kami was dressed as Kocho Shinobu, who happens to be the girl’s favourite character.

And if that wasn’t enough, the cosplayers even came over to her place to help build the PC — sans cosplay, though.

Source

That’s some crazy collaboration.

MUSE SG also sent over a Demon Slayer gift pack that any fan would love to have.

Wholesome experience

It’s truly heartwarming to see so many people and brands come together to fulfil a girl’s wish.

And they did it in style too — you’ll find few set-ups as gloriously pink as hers.

Kudos to Make-A-Wish Singapore and everyone else involved for helping out and making the girl’s day.

We hope that the girl continues to stay strong as she receives her treatment, and may the gaming gods favour her.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.