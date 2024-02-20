Girl in China returns home with angbaos worth S$3.7k after going around village

Girl in China returns home with a sack of angbaos worth S$3.7k

A girl in China recently returned home with a sack full of angbaos (red packets), after she went around her village during the Chinese New Year festivities.

Much to her father’s surprise, the cash she collected amounted to more than S$3,700 (RMB 20,000).

Last week, the girl’s father uploaded a Douyin video sharing his daughter’s impressive haul. The video opened with the girl appearing at their doorstep, with a sack filled to the brim with angbaos.

Audibly surprised, her father asked where she had been at such early hours of the day, as he had been searching for her.

In response, she said that she had went to collect angbaos.

Thereafter, he videoed her in the room counting the cash within the red packets.

According to some comments, the cash amounted to more than RMB 20,000, which is equivalent to S$3,786.61.

Father instructs daughter to save the money for her education

In another video, the father vlogged himself instructing his daughter to save the money for her education.

Particularly, he emphasised that she should set it aside for two years worth of her tuition fees, to which she agreed. He also explained that he did not want her to waste the money carelessly.

Some netizens shared that they had similar experiences in terms of parental advice. In particular, one user said that their parents had told them the same thing back when they were young.

On the other hand, others did not take so well to the father’s instruction. One user expressed that since his daughter had gone to collect the red packets on her own accord, he should not have intervened.

Similarly, another netizen said that he should still leave some of the cash for her personal use, even if most of it had to be set aside.

