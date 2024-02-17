Condo security guard in Hong Kong gets 190 angbaos on 1st day of CNY

Condo security guard in Hong Kong receives angbaos over CNY period

Some essential workers may not have the luxury of taking a few days off for the Chinese New Year (CNY) holidays.

When one security guard in Hong Kong reported for work on the first day of CNY, he was pleasantly surprised.

He had reportedly received 190 angbaos, each containing about HK$20 (S$3.45).

The security guard received even more red packets over the next few days, amassing nearly 350 angbaos by the fourth day of CNY.

Security guard in Hong Kong receives 190 angbaos on 1st day of CNY, each containing about HK$20

Last Saturday (10 Feb), a netizen from Hong Kong took to Xiaohongshu to share about her father’s surprise ‘harvest’.

According to the post’s caption, the OP’s father works as a security guard in a condominium and was rostered for duty on the first day of CNY.

After his shift that day, he returned home with 190 angbaos, pointing out that he had “never received that many red packets in his life”.

The OP, a stay-at-home mother, said that her father took a day off on the second day of CNY.

But over the next few days, her father continued receiving red packets from residents at the condo.

The amount of red packets he received on each day was as such:

3rd day of CNY: 64 red packets

4th day of CNY: 45 red packets

5th day of CNY: 48 red packets

6th day of CNY: 43 red packets

7th day of CNY: 16 red packets

In the comments, the OP stated that the father has yet to open the red packets, but estimated that they each contain either HK$10 (S$1.73) or HK$20 (S$3.45).

Using those figures, the OP estimated that her father received about HK$3,800 (S$656) in total.

Post goes viral, netizens chime in

The post has since gone viral with over 2,000 likes at the time of writing. Many netizens also left comments sharing the number of angbaos they received over CNY.

Others shared that the OP’s father must be pretty well-liked to receive that many red packets in a single day.

One user said her father, who worked previously as a security guard, used Excel to record the angbaos he received.

Also read: Boss In Taiwan Cancels Stressful Corporate Event & Gives Employees S$427 Angbao Each Instead

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 陪娃吃喝玩乐 on Xiaohongshu and Not Just About Culture. Picture on the right is for illustration purposes only.