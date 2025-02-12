9-year-old girl in China bitten by crocodile, merchant not bearing additional compensation

Girl in China bitten by crocodile while visiting exhibit alone

A 9-year-old girl in Shenzhen, China who visited a reptile exhibition unsupervised was subsequently bitten by a crocodile.

According to China Press, the incident occurred in HUA plaza in Futian, Shenzhen.

Following the incident, the girl sustained an open wound on her right hand.

The merchant in charge of the exhibit has accused the child’s parents of not taking responsibility for her safety.

Girl reaches into crocodile enclosure

In the retrieved security footage shared by Hong Kong media on 1 Feb, the girl was seen leaning against the glass guardrail, watching the crocodile.

The animal’s enclosure was only partially fenced in, with the guardrail reaching up to the child’s head.

At one point, the girl stood on her tiptoes and reaches her right hand into the pool while tapping the glass.

The crocodile then jumped from the water and bit the girl’s palm tightly for around two seconds before releasing its grip.

After managing to fling the crocodile back into its enclosure, the girl crouches over in pain before walking away.

Staff said parental supervision not required

According to the girl’s mother, Ms Yang, she had asked staff if parental supervision was necessary beforehand.

They had then informed her that it was not required.

Upon hearing this, the girl’s mother bought a ticket for her daughter and sent her in alone.

Noting that the crocodile had jumped out from the water of its enclosure, Ms Yang said that the merchant should not let children visit unattended.

Merchant would not bear additional compensation

The merchant involved agreed to reimburse the child’s medical expenses but would not bear additional compensation.

It noted that the enclosure had a warning sign, and Ms Yang was responsible for not playing a supervisory role.

A lawyer said that both parties are at fault for the incident.

While the business was primarily to blame, the parents were also negligent in supervising their child.

Since the incident, the merchant has added an extra layer of reinforcement to the crocodile viewing platform.

It has also been urged to assign more safety personnel at the enclosure to ensure the safety of visitors.

Featured image adapted from China Press.