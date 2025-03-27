3-year-old girl in China dies in accident, parents donate her organs to 3 critically ill children

Parents donate 3-year-old girl’s organs after she dies in accident

The parents of a 3-year-old girl in Zhejiang, China, donated their daughter’s organs after she died following an accident.

According to The Paper, 3-year-old Jiu Mei had an accident while playing near their home.

She was sent to a local hospital for emergency treatment, where she temporarily recovered her heart rate but remained unconscious.

Jiu Mei was then transferred to a children’s hospital but ultimately passed away several days later.

Parents initially planned to bury her immediately

After learning that their daughter could not be saved, Jiu Mei’s parents initially planned to bury their child as soon as possible, according to their customs.

They changed their mind after listening to the organ donation coordinator, who explained that organ donation can allow their child’s life to continue in another way.

“When little Jiumei was lying in the ICU for rescue days and nights, we, like other parents of ICU children, stood anxiously at the door and did not dare to leave for a moment,” said Jiu Mei’s father.

“Now that our child is gone, if organ donation can save more unfortunate children like her, and allow those parents to no longer have to endure the pain of losing our child, we are willing to donate our child’s organs,” he added.

3-year-old girl’s organs donated to 3 children

Jiu Mei’s parents signed a document confirming that they were donating the young girl’s organs on 20 Mar.

On 23 Mar, Jiu Mei’s body was given a solemn farewell ceremony before it underwent the organ donation operation.

Her liver and kidneys will be donated to three critically ill children suffering organ failure, Tide News reported.

Featured image adapted from The Paper.