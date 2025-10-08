4-year-old girl in China falls from 20th floor & lands on awning, residents take turns holding her up

4-year-old girl falls from 20th floor of residential building, residents hold her up until firefighters arrive

Residents rushed to the aid of a young girl after she fell from the 20th-floor rooftop of a residential building in Loudi, Hunan, China, on 16 Sept.

According to a New Hunan report, a female resident named Wu Yumei (transliterated) was preparing dinner at 5.56pm when she suddenly heard a loud bang.

Upon checking, she found a girl estimated to be four years old standing precariously on the 13th-floor awning right below her unit.

Two residents help homeowner hold girl up

Ms Wu immediately reached out and tightly held the girl’s hand to keep her from falling.

She also called out to her 16-year-old son, telling him to call emergency services.

Ms Wu then sent a video of the incident on the neighbourhood group chat, asking others to come and help.

“I’m on the 14th floor. If anyone sees this on WeChat, please help me find someone to rescue me. I can’t hold on any longer,” she reportedly said.

Two male residents from the same complex, Zeng Jun (transliterated) and Ju Bo (transliterated), then rushed to Ms Wu’s home and took over holding the child.

Young girl is not resident of building

After a few minutes, firefighters and police finally arrived and broke the hallway window to rescue the girl using safety ropes.

Fortunately, the girl was found to be in good health following an examination at the hospital.

Ms Wu, who suffered bruises on her hands from pulling the girl up, said the girl did not live in their building, but may have fallen from the top floor.

Meanwhile, the South China Morning Post reported that the girl had climbed over an anti-theft window on the 20th floor and slipped, causing her to fall.

Girl’s family thank residents who rescued her

“I was so scared that I cried when I asked for help. I was afraid that my hands would sweat and I wouldn’t be able to hold her tightly,” Ms Wu recalled, adding that her legs felt weak by the time the girl was rescued.

On 17 Sept, the girl’s parents went to Ms Wu’s home to thank her for saving their child and then treated her to two meals.

Two days later, they also sent a banner to Mr Zeng and Mr Ju’s workplace to express gratitude for their help.

In response to the overwhelming praise she had received from netizens, Ms Wu said, “I am also a mother of two children. Saving my children was an instinctive reaction.”

Featured image adapted from New Hunan.