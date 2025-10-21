13-year-old girl in M’sia in ICU after allegedly being force-fed spicy dishes by school bullies

Teen girl in ICU after allegedly being force-fed by school bullies

A mother in Malaysia has come forward to allege that her 13-year-old daughter was severely bullied at a religious school in Kuala Lumpur, leading to the teenager’s admission to the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to Kosmo, the victim, identified as Nur Aisyah, had only been enrolled at the religious educational institution for a short period before the alleged incidents took place.

Her mother said she received a call on 8 Oct from an ustazah (female religious teacher) who also serves as the dormitory warden, informing her that Aisyah had complained of chest pain and had been taken to the Batu Muda Health Clinic for treatment.

As her condition worsened and her electrocardiogram readings appeared unstable, she was referred to the ICU at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Girl blindfolded & forced to eat food she disliked

In a Threads post, Aisyah’s mother detailed a series of bullying incidents her daughter reportedly faced since joining the school.

She said that on 7 Oct, a group of students allegedly pulled her daughter into a toilet, blindfolded her, and forced her to eat food she disliked, including spicy dishes.

Following the incident, Aisyah began vomiting and complained of chest pain before being hospitalised.

While undergoing treatment, hospital staff showed the mother blue pen writing on Aisyah’s arm that read “gi mampus” (“go die”).

Earlier, on 5 Oct, a younger student reportedly stepped on Aisyah’s spectacles until they broke after she reprimanded the pupil over a matter.

A few weeks prior, on 20 Sept, Aisyah was allegedly pushed to the ground by two twin students.

Other students then mocked her for wearing glasses, and she was pushed again later that day in the dormitory — an incident that left her hand stepped on and bruised.

Mum claims bullying triggered teen’s heart problems

Aisyah’s mother claimed that the school attributed her daughter’s condition to a pre-existing heart problem, which she has had since childhood.

However, the mother disputed this, saying that Aisyah had not experienced any serious health complications in years.

“The last time she was hospitalised for her heart condition was when she was four,” she said. “If there were no triggering factors, it would be impossible for her to suddenly fall so ill. I’m certain something happened in the dormitory.”

She added that although her daughter had previously reported being bullied, the school only moved her to another dormitory with younger students, but the harassment persisted.

Police report filed, investigation ongoing

Following hospital advice, the mother lodged a police report at the Sentul District Police Headquarters on 9 Oct to enable further investigation, including a medical examination by a specialist.

“Now I just want justice for my daughter,” she said. “So many things have happened in such a short time, but the school and dormitory seem to be pushing responsibility onto each other.”

She has since withdrawn her daughter from the institution and shared that Aisyah is currently recovering at home after being discharged from hospital.

According to the mother, Aisyah is scheduled to undergo surgery at Sultan Idris Shah Serdang Hospital on 23 Oct.

In her post, she also urged the public to pray for her daughter’s recovery and criticised Malaysia’s Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, saying the ministry was “not doing enough” to address bullying in schools.

