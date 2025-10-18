Knives seized from 14-year-old M’sia school murder suspect allegedly inscribed with US school shooters’ names

Knives allegedly used in Malaysia school stabbing had names of US mass shooters

Knives used in the horrifying school murder in Selangor, Malaysia, were allegedly inscribed with the names of two infamous school shooters from the United States (US).

Knives engraved with names of Adam Lanza & Seung-Hui Cho

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that three weapons were seized from the suspect.

They included two knives with the names of Adam Lanza and Seung-Hui Cho etched on them, China Press reported.

One blade had the words “Sandy Hook 2012” and “Adam Lanza,” referring to the shooter who killed 26 people — including 20 children — at Sandy Hook Elementary School in the US.

Another knife was marked “Seung-Hui Cho”, likely referring to the gunman responsible for the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre that left 32 dead.

Mother says daughter had over 200 stab wounds

Speaking to local media, the victim’s mother, Huang Li Ping, said over 200 stab wounds were found on her daughter’s body, mainly on the upper right side and thighs.

Her lungs were also punctured, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to Mdm Huang, her daughter had locked herself inside a cubicle, but the suspect allegedly climbed over the partition and stabbed her. He then left the cubicle the same way her entered, without unlocking the door.

By the time teachers broke in, the 16-year-old was already unresponsive.

The victim’s father expressed disbelief, questioning how a knife could have been brought into school so easily.

“The school prohibits students from bringing mobile phones to school, but cannot prevent students from bringing knives into school,” he said. “That’s ridiculous.”

Police believe attack was premeditated

According to SMDN, investigators said the suspect wore gloves during the attack, suggesting it was premeditated.

Police are also looking into whether the boy was influenced by violent video games or social media content.

So far, 59 people have been interviewed, and while the suspect had attended academic counselling, there were no records of psychological treatment.

Featured image adapted from China Press and Shin Min Daily News.