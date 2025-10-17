Scammers in M’sia change QR code in obituary of school stabbing victim, steal money from grieving family

Scammers in Malaysia swap QR code in 16-year-old school stabbing victim’s obituary

The grieving family of the school stabbing victim in Malaysia has had salt rubbed into their wounds after scammers replaced the donation QR code in the obituary with a fake one.

According to China Press, the family quickly informed the public of the scam and told sympathetic donors to head to the funeral home if they wanted to contribute.

Scammers swap QR code & steal from grieving family

On Thursday (16 Oct), the mother of the 16-year-old girl — the victim of a stabbing incident in a school in Selangor — held a press conference to explain the scam situation.

She explained that the QR code on her daughter’s obituary — meant for funeral donations — had been tampered with.

Instead of reaching the grieving family, the money was diverted to scammers.

She urged those who wanted to support the family to come to the funeral home in Kuala Lumpur instead.

Additionally, she explained that the family are holding a 5-day wake due to their Buddhist beliefs.

Teen girl stabbed to death in school

Earlier this week, her 16-year-old daughter was murdered when a boy stabbed her in the girls’ restroom at school.

He stabbed her several times in the toilet before wandering the hallways armed with a knife.

“I killed someone!” he reportedly shouted.

Eventually, the boy’s brother and a teacher managed to subdue him. Police eventually arrested the boy and seized multiple sharp objects believed to be used in the murder.

Investigations are ongoing.

