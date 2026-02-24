11-month-old girl tests positive for measles in S’pore, attended preschool while infectious

11-month-old girl was not yet due for her measles vaccination

An 11-month-old girl has tested positive for measles in Singapore, the fifth infant measles case this year, according to the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

In a press release on Tuesday (24 Feb), CDA said the infant “was in school during her infectious period”.

Girl did not have contact with measles case

CDA said it was notified of the confirmed case on 17 Feb.

The girl was not yet due for her Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination, and is currently recovering well.

She did not have any known recent travel history, nor contact with a confirmed case.

4 close contacts initially placed on quarantine

The girl attends a preschool in Singapore, CDA also said.

As she had gone to school while infectious, the preschool has notified the parents of children who were identified as close contacts.

Among these contacts, all except four were either up to date with their measles vaccination or in the process of getting vaccinated.

No quarantine orders were thus issued to these vaccinated close contacts, but they were advised to monitor their health and seek medical care if symptoms develop.

Quarantine orders were issued to the remaining four close contacts, but they were later rescinded when they received vaccination or post-exposure prophylaxis.

Casual, non-close contacts of the case “will also be advised to check their vaccination status, monitor their health and seek medical attention if they develop symptoms”, CDA added.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

5th infant measles case reported in 2026

The girl is the fifth measles case reported in Singapore this year that involves a child below 12 months of age, CDA said.

She is also the first case involving a child attending preschool since CDA stepped up public health measures earlier this month.

The move was made to better contain and manage measles infections after “some degree” of community transmission was detected in Singapore.

In January, 11 measles cases were recorded in Singapore, with 10 of them Singapore residents and three of them infants under 12 months old.

Vaccination the best way to prevent measles: CDA

In the release, CDA emphasised that vaccination was “the best way” to prevent measles infection.

87% of local measles cases recorded this year developed in individuals who were not fully vaccinated, it said, adding:

The MMR vaccine is highly effective and safe, and confers long-term immunity after completion of the recommended doses.

Maintaining high vaccination coverage helps protect vulnerable groups, including infants under 12 months of age and severely immunocompromised individuals, through herd immunity within the population, CDA noted.

