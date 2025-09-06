‘If imma crash out, imma crash out’: S’pore girl admits to physically assaulting boyfriend, netizens call out abuse & express concern 

TikTok girl faces backlash after admitting to hitting supposed boyfriend

A TikTok user from Singapore has gone viral after posting videos describing how she allegedly hit her supposed boyfriend and threatened to expose his private chats.

In the now-deleted clip, the teen spoke about how viewers often noticed her bruises. She then flipped the narrative by asking, “The real question is, which man did I hit today?”

She went on to describe slapping a man, presumably her boyfriend, and angrily throwing items while in his car.

“I was just going insane,” she said.

The teenager then explained that she began the slew of assaults because her partner did not defend her online when his friend called her “crazy”.

“If you say I’m insane, I’ll show you what’s insane.”

Threatened to leak alleged boyfriend’s private Telegram messages

In the same video, she spoke about wanting to damage the man’s reputation further, claiming she had access to his personal chats and would have leaked them to his friends.

However, she was unable to do so as he had logged her out of his Telegram account when she wanted to do so.

In another video, she claimed that she hit the man and subsequently mocked him for seeking help from a security officer and the police.

“He called the security and the cops on me because I was hitting him, so he said he had the right,” she said while rolling her eyes.

“Please. A coward who can never stand up for himself asks the authorities for help.”

She also declared that she didn’t care about consequences: “If I’m gonna crash out, I will crash out and I don’t care… I only care whether I can take my revenge”.

Netizens call out abuse

The videos quickly attracted heavy criticism.

On TikTok and Reddit, commenters accused her of glorifying violent behaviour and “exposing herself”.

Some netizens wondered if the issue would have been taken more seriously if gender roles were reversed.

Others said she needed “professional help” and should be held accountable.

Many TikTok users have also posted videos responding to the clip.

Some accused her of throwing a tantrum rather than “crashing out”.

The phrase “crash out” is used to describe a state in which someone becomes “suddenly, uncontrollably angry, or distressed“. The term is popular among members of the Gen Z population.

Some even went as far as to call her action “domestic abuse”.

MS News has reached out to the OP and the police for more comments.

