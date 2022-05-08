M’sian Girl Films TikTok Video To Capture Her Stalkers’ Faces, Files Police Report Later

Girl Pretends To Shoot TikTok Video To Scare Off Stalkers

No matter who you are, no one likes feeling that they are being stalked, especially if you’re just minding your own business.

A girl in Malaysia recently had such a scare when she claimed she was being stalked by strangers. To throw them off, she took out her phone and pretended to be recording a TikTok video.

The six-second chilling video has gone viral on the platform, amassing more than 1.5 million views.

The OP also informed her viewers that she had safely reached her boyfriend’s home.

Girl starts ‘shooting’ TikTok video to scare stalkers away

On Saturday (7 May), TikToker @phichzy10 posted a six-second TikTok video that showed her walking down a passageway next to a row of residential units wearing a mask while holding her phone out in front of her.

The wording on the video says that she is “freakin’ scared” because “these guys” keep following her. She added that she was pretending to film a video in the hope of recording their face. It is not known how many people were following her.

Although she makes some hand gestures and tilts her head to mimic being on video, her eyes are darting nervously everywhere in the short video.

Fleetingly, a man in yellow can be seen lurking behind her.

It becomes evident that the girl is trying to capture the alleged stalkers in the frame of her video.

The girl’s TikTok profile indicated that the video was likely taken in Malaysia. According to the OP, the man – or men – had wanted to know where she lived by following her. She claimed that they even entered the same lift as she did, and only pressed the lift button when she pressed the floor.

The OP also added in the comments that she did not run as she knew she could not outrun them. As she was on TikTok then, she thought of recording their faces instead.

She replied to a comment that she had filed a police report and hoped that she had gathered enough evidence.

Hundreds of netizens asked if she reached home safely

When the video aired, many concerned netizens asked her if she had managed to get home safely.

The OP responded, reassuring them that she was safe, and she contacted her boyfriend after filming the video. She also urged other girls to be careful when walking alone.

Some even gave her ideas on what to do in future if such a scenario should occur, such as video calling friends and speaking very loudly.

Another netizen suggested that she call someone and say they’re coming over now.

Stay alert when walking alone

Walking alone and getting stalked puts one in a vulnerable position, especially females, who are often told to avoid doing such things to stay safe.

Even though this case happened in Malaysia, it doesn’t mean that we should take Singapore’s safety for granted.

So do inform your friends and family of your whereabouts and stay alert to your surroundings. It is always far better to be safe than sorry.

In this instance, we are very glad the OP was safe and sound.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.