18-year-old girl in M’sia who ran away returns home 10 days later after telling mum to stop ’embarrassing’ her

18-year-old girl in Malaysia who ran away for returns home 10 days later

An 18-year-old Malaysian girl, Lin Pei Ting, who disappeared for 10 days after leaving her dormitory with a man, has returned home.

On 18 Feb, Pei Ting left her dormitory in Kuala Lumpur with a man, prompting her family to file a missing person report and publicly appeal for help in locating her.

After 10 days of silence, Pei Ting’s mother, 51-year-old Lin Xiulan, told China Press that the teen had finally contacted her grandmother and returned to their home in Kluang on the evening of 28 Feb.

Despite her sudden reappearance, Pei Ting refused to reveal where she had been or to confirm whether the man who had accompanied her was her boyfriend.

Instead, she expressed her desire to work in Malacca, telling her mother she wanted to “try her luck” there.

Fearing that questioning her further might push her to run away again, Ms Lin chose not to press the teen for more details.

She also refuted Pei Ting’s claims that she was being threatened by her family and prevented from working, alleging instead that her daughter had been deceived by the man she left with.

Teen tells mum to stop ’embarrassing’ her

On 27 Feb, Pei Ting left a comment on her mother’s viral Facebook post where she asked the public for help in locating her.

In her comment, Pei Ting dismissed concerns regarding her disappearance, writing:

Hello everyone, this is me. I’m working outside properly; why am I being posted about? My family wants to force me not to work outside. They have some issues and even made verbal threats – I have evidence.

She also explained that the man in the CCTV footage her mum had posted was her boyfriend.

“Sorry everyone, this is really embarrassing. I already filed a police report from the beginning,” she added, attaching a photo of the police report lodged in Subang Jaya.

The covering report, which she filed in case anything would happen in the future, read:

On 17 Feb at around 9.30pm, when I was in my room at Subang Jaya, Selangor, I received a WhatsApp message from my stepsister saying that she did not agree with me working in Malacca because she wanted me to work in Singapore. I willingly want to work in Malacca.

Additionally, when a commenter asked if she was safe, the teen replied, “I’m genuinely safe right now. Seeing this post while I’m in the middle of work annoyed me. It’s embarrassing.”

Family unable to contact teen for 10 days

Before her sudden return, Ms Lin posted a public appeal for help in finding her missing daughter in a Facebook group on 27 Feb.

The mother told Sin Chew Daily that she lost contact with Pei Ting half a year ago when the teen and her elder sister moved to KL for work.

However, Pei Ting went missing on 18 Feb and CCTV footage from her workplace dormitory showed that she left with a man, carrying several bags.

After that, Pei Ting did not respond to calls and messages from her family, prompting them to worry about her safety.

