11-year-old girl hands out 3,000 Ringgit to classmates, mother confronts her for stealing money

11 -year-old girl gives out 3,000 Ringgit of siblings’ Hari Raya money to classmates

In Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, an 11-year-old girl generously handed out 3,000 Malaysian Ringgit (S$903) in cash to her classmates in school.

The girl’s teacher called her mother to inform her about the situation, leaving the woman confused and shocked as to how her daughter got her hands on so much money.

Her daughter only had a daily allowance of RM5, yet her teacher said that she was giving away banknotes of up to RM100.

When the girl returned from school, the mother confronted her, asking where she had gotten the money from.

It turns out that she had taken the cash from her and her siblings’ Hari Raya Puasa green packets.

The mother recounted the incident on the social media platform Threads on 21 Aug.

11-year-old girl gave away RM3,000 to copy her mother

Baffled by why her daughter would give away money, the woman asked if a bully was forcing her to do so.

The 11-year-old girl denied this and instead provided an explanation that amused her angry mother.

She said that she had seen her mother giving money to her grandparents and other family members, which made them happy.

As such, she imitated her mother, giving out the money to make her classmates happy as well.

She had only wanted to be more like her mother.

From the incident, the young girl received a valuable lesson in generosity.

While it is a good habit to practice, she should also not be taking her siblings’ money without permission.

The mother then stated that as a precaution, she would be checking how much money her daughter brings to school each day.

Also read: 8-Year-Old M’sia Girl Buys Bag With S$450 Cash, Allegedly Earns Money As House In School Bets

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from cikdat_ on Threads and Chaiwiwat Duangjinda on Canva, for illustration purposes only.

