Young girl barely dodges car & bicycle after dashing across road in Marina Bay

A young girl narrowly escaped a serious accident after dashing across a road in Marina Bay recently.

Emerging from a blind spot between two lorries, she forced both the driver and rider to brake suddenly.

Girl shocks motorists in sudden road crossing

Footage captured on the dashcam vehicle showed a row of stationary lorries in the opposite lane.

According to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, the incident occurred on Commerce Street at about 2.49pm last Saturday (1 Nov).

In the video, a cyclist was seen cycling along the road divider to overtake the lorries.

Suddenly, a young girl carrying a pink backpack emerged from between two of the lorries, without checking for oncoming traffic.

She dashed past the cyclist and in front of the camcar, forcing both vehicles to hit the brakes.

“Oh my god!” One of the camcar’s occupants exclaimed as the vehicle screeched to a halt.

The girl made it safely to the other side of the road after narrowly avoiding being hit by the car.

The girl did not even glance back after the close shave, continuing to run in the direction of Marina One.

Shaken by the near-miss, the camcar driver took a few seconds to regain his composure.

“I could have hit her,” he said as he began driving again.

“That was so close,” another occupant said, while a third commented, “What is wrong with these people?”

Netizens praise driver & cyclist for braking in time

One netizen hoped that the girl’s parents would properly educate her, warning that her next jaywalking attempt could end much worse.

“One life lost is too many, especially for the driver,” they added.

Another commenter praised the camcar driver and the cyclist for being able to slow down in time to avoid a crash.

One user jokingly labelled the girl a “survivor” for getting past the stationary lorry, bicycle, and car alive.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.