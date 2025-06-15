16-year-old girl in M’sia runs away from home, leaves note saying she’ll return after she ‘becomes successful’

16-year-old girl runs away from Malaysia home, has been missing for over 2 weeks

A 16-year-old girl named Wu Peishan (transliterated from Mandarin) has been missing for over two weeks after she ran away from her family’s home in Perak, Malaysia, on 26 May.

As the family has not heard any news from her since, her father — 61-year-old Wu Wenjian (transliterated from Mandarin) — filed a police report.

On Wednesday (11 June), Mr Wu also held a press conference with the help of Pokok Assam state assemblyman Ong Seng Guan, hoping to seek the public’s help in locating his daughter.

Girl had no problems with family

According to Mr Wu, Peishan is the youngest daughter among four siblings, who consisted of three girls and one boy.

She dropped out of school after her second year of junior high school and worked for a while, but has stopped and begun staying at home.

Mr Wu said Peishan is quiet and did not have many friends, but she had no problems with her family, often talking and laughing with them.

He believes Peishan had met a male friend of a different ethnicity while working. The friend reportedly often picked her up at her workplace.

“I’m not against my daughter making friends, I just remind her not to trust her friends too much,” Mr Wu explained, China Press reported.

Girl said she’ll return once she becomes successful

Mr Wu said Peishan was fine before he went back to Kuala Lumpur for work on 25 May, so he was surprised when his eldest daughter called him the next day, saying she had run away.

She took with her some clothes, an identification card, and her birth certificate. She also left a note, which read:

To my family, please forgive me. I can’t stay at home any longer and I’m under pressure. What I’ve done is wrong. Please don’t be worried for me. I want to calm myself down and I know how to take care of myself. I can no longer bear staying at home. I hope everyone takes good care of their health. When I’ve become successful, I’ll come back.

The family has tried calling Peishan, but her phone has been turned off. Mr Wu added they are worried for the girl’s safety as she had never travelled far from home.

As such, Mr Ong urged the missing girl to contact her family and the public to reach out to Mr Wu for any information on Peishan.

