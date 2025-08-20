12-year-old girl in M’sia runs website & WhatsApp group to sell nude photos, earns more than parents

12-year-old girl in Malaysia sells nude photos online with friends

Police in Malaysia have dismantled a group known as “Geng Budak Sekolah” (School Kids Gang), which was involved in selling nude photos of underaged girls online.

The operation was run by a 12-year-old girl and her four accomplices, who used a website and a WhatsApp group to distribute explicit photos.

On Tuesday (19 Aug), Malaysia’s Minister of Home Affairs, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, shared details of the case, confirming that the group was involved in illegal activities.

Earned more money than her parents

Mr Saifuddin Nasution revealed that the girl, who was the mastermind behind the operation, had dropped out of school after making more money from selling photos than her parents earned from their regular jobs.

Each member of the group took and sold pictures of their own body parts.

The group’s operation was largely run through a WhatsApp group with 762 members, where members sold explicit images.

Authorities have emphasised the alarming fact that the girl’s income from this activity surpassed that of her parents.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has referred the case to be handled under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

In addition, Mr Saifuddin Nasution stated that the ministry would consult with various agencies to determine the best course of action.

The police have not ruled out further action against the other minors involved.

Similar case earlier this year

In a similar case earlier this year, a 14-year-old boy in Thailand was arrested for allegedly trafficking two other boys.

Thai police uncovered the operation following an undercover investigation, during which they infiltrated a group chat.

Upon reaching the hotel designated as the meeting point, officers found the two victims, who had been led there by the boy.

After the exchange of money, the police arrested the suspect, who quickly confessed to the crime.

Featured image adapted from Bongkarngraphic on Canva, for illustration purposes only.