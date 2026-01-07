Teen kicks & slaps another girl in Hong Kong street brawl because of alleged online rumours

Teen girl in Hong Kong attacked in New Year’s street brawl

At 1am on New Year’s Day (1 Jan), a pair of teenage girls in Hong Kong got into a public brawl.

According to HK01, the incident occurred at Kwun Tong Promenade, a popular waterfront hangout spot for youths.

The 13-year-old girl claimed the 15-year-old had spread false rumours about her that painted her in a bad light.

Fight allegedly stemmed from romantic troubles

The younger teen further claimed that the older girl harboured romantic feelings for her ex-boyfriend.

In clips of the incident circulating on Threads, the younger teen can be seen aggressively confronting the other while a large crowd looks on.

As the pair exchanged words, the girl kicked and slapped her victim multiple times.

At one point, the older girl tried to get away from the scene. However, the younger girl grabbed her by the hair and dragged her back.

Eventually, the two went their separate ways.

Teen gets detained by police

Following the altercation, the 15-year-old girl returned home and told her mother what had transpired.

At 3am the same day, the mother filed a police report about the assault.

Police investigated the case and were able to identify and track down the 13-year-old girl with the help of security footage.

She was subsequently detained by authorities. The clothing she wore that night was also seized.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old girl was conveyed to United Christian Hospital for her injuries.

In a statement, police urged parents to be mindful of their children, especially in regards to their social media use.

Also read: Woman breaks up brawl between teen girls at HDB void deck, smacks aggressor on back



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @wingheic_ on Threads and @ka_po_0607 on Threads.

