Woman breaks up brawl between teen girls at HDB void deck, smacks aggressor on back

Woman slaps teen girl on back to halt void deck fight, applauded by netizens

A late-night clip of two teenage girls brawling at an HDB void deck is making the rounds online.

The aggressive dispute, which resulted in one person getting slapped while on the ground, ended when a woman rushed into the scene and intervened.

Shoving match escalates into full-on fight

Posted on the SGFollowsAll Telegram channel at 1.30am on Monday (10 Nov), the video showed four girls, seemingly in their teens, at a void deck, excluding the person filming.

Initially, two of the girls were seen shoving each other while exchanging vulgarities.

Meanwhile, the other two girls watched the escalating fight.

According to the footage, the person behind the camera briefly intervened by asking one of the girls to “don’t touch” the other person.

However, seconds later, one girl violently slapped the other across her face.

This blow instantly intensified the argument, as the pair grabbed each other by the arms and shoulders.

As they spun around while grappling, the girls tumbled onto the ground.

One managed to quickly pin the other down. She held the subdued girl’s arm down while repeatedly slapping her face.

She then taunted the pinned girl by asking her to “cry” twice.

Woman intervenes fight, smacks girl on back

Out of nowhere, a woman stormed into the frame.

She slapped the girl on top on her back and shouted at the duo, effectively halting the brawl.

The girl who had been on top then defended her actions by claiming that the other girl had “bullied her first”.

The camera cut off as the woman started addressing all the girls, including those who were standing at the sidelines.

Netizens express ‘respect’ for woman who intervened

Online, viewers speculated on the identity of the woman, but most applauded her firm intervention.

While some believed she was simply a passer-by, others guessed that she was one of the girls’ parents.

Many lauded the woman for stepping in to break up the fight.

Several users also felt that the woman’s traditional way of disciplining was “super effective”.

