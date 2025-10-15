Woman in Hong Kong supermarket topples & flings shopping cart in argument that turned physical

Fight between two women leaves shopping cart overturned

Shoppers in a Hong Kong supermarket were left shocked after a dispute between two women turned physical.

Local reports have identified the supermarket as belonging to the Aeon chain, though the exact location of the branch is undisclosed.

Argument escalates in Hong Kong supermarket

In a video of the altercation posted on 8 Oct, the women were seen squabbling at a self-checkout counter.

The argument became heated when a woman in pink, who appeared unsatisfied with the position of another shopper’s shopping trolley, tipped the offensive object over.

As she completely overturned the cart, its contents spilled out and scattered all over the floor.

The dispute intensified as the owner of the shopping cart quickly confronted the woman in pink, who, by then, was walking away from the scene.

The two customers began pushing and shoving one another, and the woman in pink even threw a kick at one point.

Subsequently, the woman in white tried to retaliate using her shopping cart, ramming the trolley into the other’s legs.

Two men break up the fight

As the physical fight ensued, at least six bystanders — patrons and staff — watched in concern.

While some took out their phones to film the dramatic encounter, others stood by passively.

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, two men stepped in to separate the pair.

While one of the men spoke to the woman in white, she continued to throw vegetables at the other woman.

Afterwards, the woman in pink was escorted out of the store, and staff and security helped to pick up the dispersed groceries.

The incident, which first went viral on social media platforms such as Threads and Facebook, has since made headlines in Hong Kong.

According to local reports, the middle-aged woman has been named the ‘AEON auntie’ by netizens.

Also read: 2 men fight outside Ang Mo Kio hawker centre over dispute over one allegedly dating other women while married

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Warehouse Sale & Events on Facebook