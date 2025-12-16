15-year-old girl in M’sia needs S$630K for life-saving leukaemia treatment in S’pore

Teen in Malaysia seeks donations for leukaemia treatment in Singapore

A 15-year-old girl from Melaka, Malaysia is urgently seeking donations for life-saving treatment in Singapore after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukaemia.

Mirabelle Kua Han Fay needs to raise RM2 million (S$630,000) in order to begin CAR-T cell therapy, a personalised immunotherapy treatment, as soon as possible.

The treatment must begin within the week to maximise her chances of survival.

According to One Hope Charity & Welfare, the organisation assisting Mirabelle’s family, medical assessments show that if CAR-T therapy is successful, there is over an 80% chance of her recovery.

“I really wish that you can help me with my leukaemia [so] I can go back to my previous life,” the teen pleaded.

CAR-T therapy in Singapore is her best chance at survival

Earlier this year, Mirabelle earned a spot on her school’s volleyball team. But on 9 Sept, she suddenly developed a fever that worsened rapidly.

A blood test revealed a dangerously high white blood cell count, leading to her diagnosis of T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL).

After completing four cycles of chemotherapy in Malaysia, Mirabelle’s cancer cells are within a safe threshold.

However, the risk of relapse remains, and doctors have advised that CAR-T therapy is her best chance of survival.

Rare medical condition reunites teen’s divorced parents

Currently undergoing intravenous chemotherapy in Malaysia, which is covered by local insurance, Mirabelle is preparing for the CAR-T therapy that could give her a fighting chance.

However, the RM2 million cost of the therapy, related medical testing, medications, hospitalisation, and potential future stem cell or bone marrow transplants is too much for her family to bear.

Mirabelle’s father, Kua Soon Leng, works as a car window tinting salesperson, earning approximately RM3,000 (S$950) a month.

He also supports his elderly father and, despite divorcing Mirabelle’s mother when she was young, they reunited after learning of their daughter’s condition.

“I want to live… please don’t give up on me,” Mirabelle tearfully told her father.

Donations can be made online

In addition to assisting with fundraising, One Hope Charity & Welfare has pledged RM100,000 (S$32,000) to support Mirabelle’s treatment.

As of Tuesday (16 Dec), more than RM510,000 (S$161,000) has already been raised, over a quarter of the RM2 million goal.

Those interested in donating to her cause can visit One Hope Charity & Welfare’s website.

