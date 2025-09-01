Man in Taiwan smashes hospital glass & assaults guard, girlfriend later found dead at home

Man goes amok at Taiwan hospital, girlfriend later found dead at home

A disturbance at a hospital in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Saturday morning (30 Aug) took a grim turn after it led to the discovery of a woman’s body.

At about 5am, a 43-year-old man surnamed Zhang appeared at E-DA Hospital in Yanchao District, shouting incoherently.

Security guards stopped him from entering, prompting him to pick up a brick and smash the hospital’s glass doors.

He also attacked a guard, who sustained a nasal injury and bleeding.

Police officers arrived shortly after, helped subdue Zhang, and took him back to the station for investigation on suspicion of assault and property damage.

Man’s girlfriend found dead inside their home

Following his arrest, police contacted Zhang’s sister to assist.

She told officers she was not in frequent contact with her brother but knew he was living with a 54-year-old woman surnamed Guo.

When she was asked to inform Guo about Zhang’s arrest, she went to his rented flat at around 8am.

There, she noticed a foul smell and, upon entering the bedroom, found Ms Guo lying motionless on the bed.

Her face and body were swollen and darkened, suggesting she had been dead for some time.

Frightened, the sister immediately called the police, who arrived and sealed the scene for forensic examination.

Cause of death still unclear

Preliminary checks indicated that Ms Guo may have been dead for two to three days.

There were red blood spatters on the pillow and wall, as well as a few drops on her clothing, but no obvious external wounds.

A prosecutor’s initial examination found bruising and swelling around her eye sockets, which could suggest internal injuries caused by impact.

To confirm the cause of death, a CT scan and autopsy have been scheduled.

Neighbours said the couple seemed to have a good relationship

Zhang was later sent for compulsory medical treatment due to his unstable emotional state.

Police have been unable to obtain a coherent statement from him, and it remains unclear whether he had any involvement in Ms Guo’s death or if he had stayed in the flat with her body.

Neighbours said the couple, who had met while working at a construction site, appeared to have a good relationship and that Zhang had no known history of domestic violence.

