S’pore Woman Finds Glass In Bak Kwa Mooncake, Company Apologises & Offers Assistance

Woman Allegedly Finds Glass In Bee Cheng Hiang Bak Kwa Mooncake, Company Apologises

‘Tis the season for mooncakes, and the scrumptious pastries have been all the rage for Singaporeans as the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches.

However, one woman recently had an upsetting experience while biting into one of the delicious treats.

She had purchased bak kwa mooncakes from renowned local food brand Bee Cheng Hiang — only to find a piece of glass inside one of them.

Complaining that her tooth hurt after biting into it, she reached out to the company to inform them of the incident. Bee Cheng Hiang has since apologised and offered to assist her.

Woman finds glass in bak kwa mooncake

On Sunday (4 Sep), TikTok user @sin_ngoh, aka Prichelle Pei, posted a video to share the unpleasant and unexpected experience she had with Bee Cheng Hiang’s Bakkwa Floss Mooncake.

In a comment, she explained that she made the purchase when her mother expressed interest in trying the product after seeing it in a television commercial.

According to Bee Cheng Hiang’s website, one mooncake costs S$23 while a box of four retails at S$92.

While Ms Pei stated that she’s a fan of the brand’s bak kwa, the mooncake she ate had “something extra” that she really didn’t appreciate.

After biting into it, she allegedly found a piece of glass inside the pastry. She quickly spat it out and showed it in the TikTok clip.

“Tooth hurts,” she wrote in the caption.

When someone urged her to contact Bee Cheng Hiang about the matter, Ms Pei shared that she has already reached out to them on Instagram.

Fortunately, Ms Pei noted that no children were harmed by the “extra ingredient”.

Company currently investigating incident

A few hours after Ms Pei posted her video, Bee Cheng Hiang’s official account left a comment offering an apology.

“We apologise for the unpleasant experience,” they said. “We have reached out via Instagram DMs to better assist you.”

Speaking to MS News, the company also confirmed that they have contacted the customer and are currently awaiting her reply.

They are unable to provide further details as an investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

