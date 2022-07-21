S’pore Woman Gets Cuts From Glass Shard In Dunkin’ Donuts Doughnut, Files Complaint To Company

Singapore Woman Gets Cuts From Glass Shard When Eating Dunkin’s Donuts Doughnut On 20 Jul

Dunkin’ Donuts is a very popular haunt, regardless of whether you have a sweet tooth or not. Their pastries are to die for and sinking your teeth into them feels pretty much like ascending to heaven.

A lady in Singapore, however, recently ended up with a nasty cut when she bit into a doughnut from the Dunkin’ Donuts outlet in Ang Mo Kio.

The store has since provided a refund and apologised for the incident.

Woman allegedly finds glass shard in doughnut from Dunkin’ Donuts AMK

On Wednesday (20 Jul), Ms Thaipjoy posted details of the incident to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

Earlier that day, she reportedly purchased a piece of ‘Double Choc Cake’ doughnut from the Dunkin’ Donuts outlet at AMK Hub.

After chewing for a while, she realised that something had “sliced” her mouth and she promptly spit the food out.

The offending item was purportedly a glass shard that measured 1 by 1.5cm. Upon realising what she had nearly swallowed, the woman marched back to the store to confront the staff.

At the stall, the manager apparently posed several questions regarding her experience and asked Ms Thaipjoy to open her mouth for staff members to observe the wound.

Ms Thaipjoy also shared that the outlet apologised for the incident and gave her a full refund of S$2.20.

Later, she sought medical attention for her injuries and was prescribed a medicinal mouthwash.

Ending her post, Ms Thaipjoy expressed her worries for other customers, such as her daughter, who apparently goes to the store every day after school,

If swallowed and stuck in the intestine, who will be responsible for surgery?

Store refunds in full and extends correspondence

Fortunately, Dunkin’ Donuts seems to have realised its error in mismanaging the incident.

Speaking to MS News, the woman shared that the team at Dunkin’ Donuts had reached out to her. In addition to apologising for the incident, they also asked for a copy of Ms Thaipjoy’s medical report and bill.

Speaking to AsiaOne, a Dunkin’ Donuts spokesperson shared that outlets do not use any glass utensils in their kitchen or stores. As such, they are now conducting an urgent investigation into the matter.

The team further reassured Ms Thaipjoy that the outlet did take her complaint seriously.

Hope customer recovers swiftly and smoothly from incident

It can’t have been a pleasant experience for this customer, who was probably expecting an ordinary afternoon spent enjoying her cake.

Thankfully, Dunkin’ Donuts stepped up to the plate and apologised for the incident.

Hopefully, the customer is recovering well from her ordeal and the eatery will somehow get to the bottom of how this incident occurred in the first place.

Most importantly, we hope the pasty shop will be more careful about its processes in the future to prevent similar incidents.

Featured image adapted from Thaipjoy Chua Napatsanan on Facebook.